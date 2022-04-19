Twitch streamer Greekgodx leaves TSM after more than 2 years

Greekgodx joined popular esports organization TSM back in 2020 after an explosion on his Twitch channel throughout 2019, but now he’s parting ways with the team after a successful two years.

The British streamer has 1.5 million followers on Twitch, a number accrued since he first started over a decade ago in 2011.

Even before his move from across the pond, Greek became good friends with top US streamers such as Sodapoppin and Tyler1, making waves on the platform for his IRL streams after initially finding success with League of Legends gameplay.

Finally, after two years in America and under the TSM banner, Greekgodx confirmed his departure from the organization.

Was a fun time with TSM but i am no longer with them thanks for everything and good luck!

Moving on its just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future all i want to do is make peoples day a little better and have a good time doing it. pic.twitter.com/MT0bgFcYEu — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) April 18, 2022

“Was a fun time with TSM but I am no longer with them,” he said in his April 18 tweet. “Moving on it’s just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future. All I want to do is make people’s day a little better and have a good time doing it.”

It seems as though Greek is staying independent for now, and not switching allegiances to another organization. In fact, he even made a joke about Asmongold and Mizkif’s OTK after a fan suggested he could join them, saying that he’s “not desperate.”

ok relax im not desperate — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) April 18, 2022

Greekgodx took a short stream hiatus at the tail end of 2021, but he’s been firmly back on the wagon throughout 2022, so it will be interesting to see if he can get back to his place among the most-watched Twitch streamers after his departure from TSM.

He has taken a number of breaks from streaming over his time on the platform, most notably just before joining TSM as he underwent a major weight loss transformation.