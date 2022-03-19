Twitch streamer goes viral with craziest end to livestream ever

A streamer is blowing Twitch viewers’ minds with his insane livestream outros. The Spanish content creator’s jaw-dropping production has gone viral.

Streaming has come a long way from the days of a cheap camera and creators sitting recording in their room. With personalities such as Dr Disrespect adding movie-level production to their broadcasts, the live format has evolved quite a bit.

One Twitch streamer is making waves online after creating a series of jaw-dropping outros for his livestreams. The creator has raised the bar and taken the medium to the next level with his cinematic skits.

Twitch streamer creates mindblowing livestream outro

Spanish creator ‘Rickyexp‘ stunned viewers after ending his very first stream ever on Twitch with a jaw-dropping outro. In the skit, the creator summons a Nether Portal from Minecraft that drops in his actual room.

He then is transferred into the sandbox game before getting blown up by a creeper. The highly produced cinematic was an immediate hit with users tuning into his broadcast.

The outro quickly went viral on Reddit and Twitter after Rickyexp posted a video of the segment on his social media account. “This is how my first stream ended, I can’t believe it,” a rough translation of his tweet read.

así ha terminado mi primer stream, no me lo puedo creer pic.twitter.com/zGX0j6sWH1 — Ricky (@Rickyexp) March 16, 2022

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the streamer actually dropped another jaw-dropping outro during his second broadcast. In this clip, Looney Tunes protagonist Bugs Bunny appears in his room and zaps him with a laser gun. Incredibly, the creator used special FX to make his physical clothes drop in mid-air as he disappeared from the screen.

Space Jam era mi peli favorita, ya no. pic.twitter.com/adZ3KkB2Sr — Ricky (@Rickyexp) March 18, 2022

Twitch viewers reacted to the spectacle with praise, such as one commentator who said, “Damn, this dude is on a different level.”

Another user agreed and wrote, “It for sure raises the bar of quality. I don’t think anyone has done something close to this.”

Other comments said it was a glimpse at what streaming should be. “This is what streaming should be. I feel like the possibilities of the medium are wasted by being seen as just a live YouTube video player.”

Rickyexp’s impressive streams shouldn’t come as much surprise as the creator is actually a moderator and editor for Spain’s biggest streamer, Ibai Llanos.

The talented artist’s first live broadcasts are already making waves within the Twitch community as many viewers are blown away by his production levels.