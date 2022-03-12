Twitch streamer goes viral for getting real doctor to play Surgeon Simulator

Twitch streamer VyseDomo went viral for bringing a real doctor to play Surgeon Simulator with him, which turned out to be much different than actual surgery.

VyseDomo is a variety streamer on Twitch, regularly broadcasting games like League of Legends and Elden Ring, and interacting with his audience while broadcasting in the Just Chatting category.

On March 10, he got more creative than ever and managed to get his friend, an actual medical doctor, to come stream with him and play Surgeon Simulator.

Real doctor attempts Surgeon Simulator

Vyse’s friend, Dr. Nari, joined him for a couple of hours of Surgeon Simulator fun. While Vyse controlled the surgery, Dr. Nari coached him through the operations which led to one hilarious moment.

Advertisement

Read More: Mizkif reveals massive changes coming to YouTube channel for daily uploads

The streamer dropped the saw directly into the patient’s body to which Dr. Nari said: “Actually, I think that was supposed to go there. Let’s just keep it there and see how it goes.”

Then she realized it could be a solid business opportunity: “Because then he will come back and we can do another surgery on him and charge him even more!” Vyse loved the idea as the two high five and he sarcastically shouted: “Big pharma! Let’s go!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The clip of the pair playing Surgeon Simulator went viral, notching 40,000 views in just two days after the stream, which is pretty something given the streamer has less than 20,000 followers.

Advertisement

Although they didn’t have much success performing open-heart surgery, as they continually failed their attempts, they did share some laughs along the way.