Twitch streamer gets emotional after being shown at Streamer Awards

Streamer Faezaria broke down in tears live on Twitch when she found out Streamer Awards featured footage from her stream with 300,000 viewers at that time.

Twitch streamers can sometimes count on bigger streamers’ shoutouts to boost their viewership. Some even make it a recurring series where they donate money to smaller streamers to promote them.

After all bigger streamers would love the see the platform they themselves use flourish, and that requires some fresh blood in the mix. So why not help them up when they are starting out?

QTCinderella and her “Streamer Awards” stem from the same sentiment, celebrating and promoting streamers. A new segment that emerged during this year’s awards is the “Streamer Atlas”, with a string of shoutouts to various creators from the platform.

One of these was Faezaria, who immediately got flooded with viewers congratulating her. The wave of support moved her to tears, all of which was recorded live.

Faezaria moved to tears by the support of viewers

After her streamer and heartwarming reaction, Faezaria also took to Twitter to thank her fans and supporters.

A thread on LSF Reddit about the clip gathered a respectable amount of upvotes, with many comments congratulating Fae on her being featured on the Streamer Awards.

“She’s such a sweet person. Always a great stream for good vibes,” comments one user. And another one agrees: “she’s actually a hidden gem.”

“Faezaria is great! I hope enough ppl find her to not be a ‘small streamer’ much longer! Her music streams are super cozy and the idea to stream microscope stuff to twitch is really unique,” describes Faezaria one of her fans.

Her raw emotion shows just how much of an impact one shoutout can have on an up-and-coming streamer.