Twitch streamer Fuslie in tears after viewers criticize her GTA RP skills - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu was left close to tears when opening up to fans about negative comments she received about her roleplay in NoPixel GTA RP and has stated she will be taking a small break from it.

GTA RP has been the revelation of 2021 on Twitch. With some of the platform’s biggest streamers parading the streets of Los Santos, the game has overtaken League of Legends to be the platform’s most-watched game this year.

But with popularity comes scrutiny, with the likes of Summit1g being criticized for the quality of their roleplay. Leslie is one of the latest streamers to receive such negative comments.

The streamer, who has over 880,000 followers, has been roleplaying with her character April. But she was left upset after she received negative comments on Twitter that said her storyline “didn’t make any sense.”

“It pissed me off and it really hurt, because that s*** sucks,” she said. “What I’m upset about is me being upset by those comments. There’s no need to put my journey down to bring somebody else’s up.

“That’s what’s discouraging about streaming GTA, because it’s so much fun. I love it.

“I get it, my story’s not perfect and it’s chaotic, and maybe I have been rushing into things, but it does just suck. And my first thought was quitting, and I didn’t want to give in to that.

“These comments weren’t even trying to be mean, they were trying to be constructive, I’m pretty sure. I’ve been playing for two weeks, I don’t know what the proper pace for GTA is, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

Leslie then announced her intention to take a “little break” from playing on the NoPixel server.

She added: “It comes at a pretty good time for me anyway as we have the Valorant tourney so I wasn’t going to play anyway, so I might go back on Monday or Tuesday.”

After a pep talk from a supportive Twitch chat, Leslie soon cheered up, and later posted a tweet thanking those around her for supporting her.

I owe so much of what I have today to my friends and I’m so beyond grateful for them T__T too many to tag but shoutout to allll my OTV & friends homies 🙂 thanks for inspiring me everyday and inviting me to play games and stuff, y’all are my family ❤️ — leslie (@fuslie) April 17, 2021

“I guess if you don’t like my chaotic journey and it’s not for you, I get it, and you don’t have to watch it,” she added.

While she takes a break from GTA RP, you can watch Leslie compete in the OfflineTV Valorant Invitational via our dedicated hub.