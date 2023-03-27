Twitch streamer Erobb loses it trying to build entire shed on stream

Twitch streamer Erobb221 lost his mind trying to use a handsaw while doing some DIY at home, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Over the years, we’ve seen questionable moments from erobb. Viewers can almost never predict what might occur throughout his broadcasts.

Sometimes his livestreams can end up in an absolute disaster, or just outright bizarreness, such as when he set out to dig a 5-foot deep hole, where mid-swing he followed through on a fart — leaving a brown stain on the back of his pants.

Other times, viewers can expect him to be rather gullible and make rookie mistakes as fans attempt to make his life a living hell by trolling him.

Erobb loses his mind trying to build shed

In his most recent March 26 broadcast, viewers certainly got a kick out of watching Erobb struggle. Rather than getting the help of others, the Twitch streamer took matters into his own hands as he set out to build a shed in his backyard.

Although, it was a lot more difficult than he could’ve ever imagined.

Throughout the building process, the 27-year-old needed to use a handsaw to cut up some wood. However, he certainly struggled as the handsaw wobbled side to side as he began sawing away.

Visibly frustrated, the Twitch streamer took a moment to get some composure before going at it again. But once more, he ran into some problems as his saw briefly got stuck in the wood.

“Bro this saw is — oh my f**king god I’m losing my f**king mind,” he said.

Viewers were concerned about Erobb potentially hurting himself, with many pleading he puts the tools down before he “chops a finger off.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but crack jokes, which only led to Erobb getting more frustrated.

The Twitch star expected to finish the shed within two days but judging by the progress he made at the end of his seven-hour-long stream, it’s probably going to take him a lot longer.