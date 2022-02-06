Twitch streamer Doaenel indefinitely banned for “inappropriate” username

A Twitch streamer who goes by Doaenel was banned from the streaming platform indefinitely for having an “inappropriate username” despite using the same name since 2019.

Doaenel is a Twitch streamer who predominantly plays the popular MOBA League of Legends. With the goal of becoming Rank #1, he streams over 10 hours nearly every day to an average of 1k-2k viewers.

However, Twitch has brought his grind to a halt by giving Doaenel an indefinite suspension. Why? According to an email from Twitch, the ban was due to the streamer using an “inappropriate username.”

Doaenel shared the news on Twitter and even explained the origin of the username he’s had since he was 16.

Doaenel banned for “inappropriate username”

On February 6, Doaenel posted a screenshot of the ban notification to Twitter. The email stated that Twitch had banned him based on a review of his content. As a result, Doaenel received a Community Guidelines strike.

The notice also stated that Doaenel was indefinitely suspended, meaning he would have to file an appeal in order to have his account restored. Doaenel claims he was banned because his username is mistaken to mean “do anal.”

This misconception is apparently something the streamer has discussed on stream a number of times. He states: “My name has absolutely NOTHING to do with anal, and I’ve had this name since I was 16.”

He also shared the origin of the name. A social media post titled “Find your REAL Angel name” which has the reader produce a combination of letters from their first, middle, and last name.

This isn’t the first time Doaenel has been the center of controversy. In 2020, the streamer was temporarily banned on Twitch for sexually harassing a female streamer. At the time, Doaenel averaged under 10 viewers per stream, a mere fraction of what he is used to today.

Perhaps his massive growth since the end of 2021 has caught the attention of Twitch enough to scrutinize his peculiar username. Regardless, it does seem as if Doaenel is going to attempt to appeal this ban.