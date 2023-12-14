Twitch streamer details shotgun attack after “evil” ex tracks her new boyfriend

A Twitch streamer has shared details of the shotgun attack that took place after an allegedly abusive ex tracked her new boyfriend, supposedly with murderous intent.

Twitch streamer Holle Knoll was at the West Virginia apartment of her boyfriend, YouTuber Hunter Avallone, when she discovered something terrifying.

Having just escaped from an alleged 11-year abusive relationship with her ex, Conrad Carriker, Knoll traveled across the country to stay with Avallone — only to find out that her journey had been tracked.

Apple AirTags had been concealed in her luggage. When she confronted Carriker, he openly admitted to planting them in hopes of discovering Avallone’s address.

“Tell him I’ll see him soon,” Carriker texted Knoll. Five days later, Avallone was informed by his landlord that there was a man with a suitcase outside claiming to be his friend.

Suspecting that it may be Carriker, Knoll and Avallone checked through the building’s glass front door. Sure enough, Carriker advanced on them with a shotgun in hand.

“The minute he saw us it was like something switched, like he had no expression on his face. Like he switched to just being evil,” Avallone told the New York Post, with Knoll comparing her ex to Jekyll and Hyde.

As Carriker aimed at Avallone, Knoll threw herself between the pair in hopes her ex wouldn’t hurt her. She ultimately was shot in the leg and sprayed with shrapnel as Carriker attempted to shoot through the door. The couple fled upstairs and phoned the police, with a “panicked” Avallone using his hoodie to help stop the bleeding while filming for evidence.

In the video, police can be heard telling Carriker to “Show me your hands” before a series of gunshots. Knoll begged her ex to surrender himself, revealing she was losing a lot of blood.

Shortly after, Carriker took his own life.

Knoll was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound, writing on X (formerly Twitter) about the ordeal, “I am starting to come out of shock. I feel so torn up inside. I loved him for 11 years despite the abuse, and he couldn’t love me enough to let me leave. I am sad, and angry, and sorry, and heartbroken… I am struggling [right now]. It hurts. I can’t believe he did that.”

Avallone praised his girlfriend’s bravery during the attack, telling the New York Post, “I want to make sure it’s really clear how brave Holle was. She literally saved my life, she also knew that this guy had intended to kill me. And she took a really daring bet. Betting that he wouldn’t kill her.”

We wish Knoll a speedy recovery and hope she and Avallone have plenty of support during this difficult time.