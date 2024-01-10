Twitch streamer crashes motorcycle in high-speed broadcast gone wrong

A Twitch streamer was speeding down a two-way road when they crashed their motorcycle in a hair-raising live broadcast.

Twitch streams are known for capturing some of the most chaotic content the internet has on offer.

Everything from robberies to shootouts and even house fires have been caught during streamers’ live broadcasts, making the rounds online in viral posts and discussions.

A fair few vehicle crashes have also been streamed live on Twitch — the latest of which is dropping jaws all over the internet as viewers can’t believe one driver’s behavior on the road.

Twitch: niateppa Twitch streamer Yulia was broadcasting her joyride on a motorcycle when her broadcast ended in a sudden crash.

Twitch streamer’s joyride ends in sudden motorcycle crash

Russian-speaking Twitch streamer Yulia is a certified globetrotter, often uploading photos to her social media accounts from places like Thailand, Indonesia, and even Malaysia.

She was broadcasting her travels on January 10 when she seemingly decided to go on a joyride down a two-lane road somewhere in a tropical climate.

In a clip taken from her live stream, Yulia can be seen speeding down the road while singing at the top of her lungs as other vehicles drive past her, including a few other motorbikes.

However, Yulia’s ride quickly came to an end as her bike wobbled and became upset, ultimately crashing and skidding across the street.

Warning: While there is no graphic violence depicted, the video below shows footage of a crash that may make some viewers uncomfortable.

The broadcast cut off at the moment of impact, leaving viewers worried about her condition. The VOD for this particular stream is also unavailable.

The situation left commenters on Reddit dumbfounded, with quite a few berating the broadcaster for streaming while driving — on top of driving recklessly.

This is far from the first time a streamer has suffered a driving accident during a live broadcast. In May 2023, viewers were shocked when a streamer driving a motorcycle crashed into a car, injuring his right leg.