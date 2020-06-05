Twitch streamer breaks down after smashing 2020 sub goal in just 4 months

When you’re starting out on Twitch, it can take years to get your following even remotely big enough to earn some pocket money. One streamer set his goals high for 2020 though, and he’s smashed it in record time.

IcePapi started his Twitch streamer journey in February. Since starting off on the platform, he’s been slowly building a following, streaming reaction content and some gaming. Like most aspiring streamers, he set some goals.

His goals weren’t overly ambitious. He wanted to get 20 average viewers, 50 subs, 15,000 views, and wanted to just “have a great time doing it.”

With a daily schedule, and trying to “do [his] own thing,” IcePapi set out to make his goals come true. He went from no viewers to a dozen, with people floating in and out of his stream every day.

After getting Affiliate, his fans started giving back with some subs. But out of nowhere, he got an outpouring of support. He broke 50 subs seemingly overnight, and the streamer was left floored.

“You guys are the best honestly,” he said, with tears flowing as Outro by M83 played in the background. He thanked his chat profusely, as his 2020 goals started getting knocked down.

After IcePapi’s clip went viral on Reddit forum /r/livestreamfail, the streamer was inundated with more support. His clip has been viewed over 100,000 times, and he received hundreds of donations and subscriptions.

His viewership spiked from barely double digits to over 100, as more new fans tuned in to the streamer’s “meta-breaking” broadcast.

He sent one last thank you message to the community on Reddit, saying they are “the best” as they helped him smash his 2020 goals in less than six months.

With a new found spring in his step, IcePapi might have to set his goals a bit higher for the rest of the year. He can shoot a bit higher, and hopefully build off the success he’s found over the last few days.

It’s one thing to start your Twitch career, but after getting the audience, trying to keep them coming back is the toughest hurdle. IcePapi has a good foundation though, and time will tell as to whether it works out or not.