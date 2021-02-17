Logo
Twitch streamer breaks down after “insane” sub-train hits 20k subs in a day

Published: 17/Feb/2021 5:26 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 5:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch streamer 20k subs one day
Microsoft / Twitter: @Ranboosaysstuff

Minecraft

A Twitch streamer best known for his Minecraft content broke down after getting 20,000 new subscribers in a single day.

Ranboo isn’t the biggest Twitch streamer on the platform. He currently has 1.5 million followers, which is great. But it pales in comparison to some of the biggest names out there.

However, his popularity is on the rise. It all started when since he joined Dream SMP, a private Minecraft server played by Dream Team and their friends. But that’s not the only reason. His content is so good, it’s generated some insane Twitch sub-trains.

Twitch streamer 20k subs one day
Twitter: @Ranboosaysstuff
Ranboo is known for his Minecraft content.

Two months ago, he hit 7,000 subscribers in 2 hours. “I started streaming in September,” he said. “Before that, I actually just straight up had no idea what I was going to do in life in general. I had no clue. And then, I was just like, ‘hey, let me just post a TikTok and see how that does.’”

“I almost didn’t post. And I just realized now that if I didn’t, then I would still be really confused about what I was going to do with the rest of my life. But now I do know. Now I definitely do know.”

However, that was nothing compared to the whopping 20,000 he pulled in his latest stream. “That is an absolutely insane hype-train,” he said. “How many subs did we get during that? 17,000? Holy cow! Thank you guys so much. Oh my goodness.”

He repeated himself for a moment, trying to come to terms with what happened. Then, he continued: “You guys are absolutely nuts. Thank you so much. I’m posting everything that happened tonight to Twitter. 17,000 in a day!”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the influx also helped him hit 50,000 subs in less than six months, which is insane. He stayed true to his words and posted about the insane achievement on Twitter. 

“Thank you guys so so much for today,” he wrote. “We gained over 18 THOUSAND new subs, hit 50K SUBS, and created a 12k percent hype train. The support has really meant a ton to me, and I’m so so happy that you guys are willing to support me as much as you do.”

It was a special moment for the streamer and his fans and a day he’ll never forget. It’s not often you see that many subs in a single day on the biggest streamers, let alone a smaller one.

If you’re interested in checking out more of his content, you can tune in to his Twitch channel, which can be found here.

Twitch streamer banned after saying he’d “break” son’s neck in Tarkov rage

Published: 17/Feb/2021 2:19

by Andrew Amos
Twitch streamer KillaMfCam
Twitter: campx911 / Twitch

Twitch

Twitch streamer ‘KillaMfCam’ has been banned from the platform after the 26-year-old father-of-one claimed he’d “break” his 4-year-old son’s neck in an Escape from Tarkov-induced rage.

Warning: the following comments may be disturbing for some.

KillaMfCam, who calls himself a “gamer by nature, streamer for fun,” on his Twitch profile, is coming under fire for comments he made in a February 15 stream.

In a clip shared by Twitter user and streamer ‘Frizzable’, KillaMfCam states he is going to “break” his 4-year-old son’s neck after dying in Escape from Tarkov.

“I killed this guy in Tarkov and then proceeded to tune into his stream to find him tell his son that he is going to ‘snap his neck’ if he didn’t leave the room,” he said.

“Absolute scum… He banned me before I could even say GGs.”

“I stuck around to see his temper tantrum, and watched this. Had to get a friend to help me download the VOD since I was banned.”

The 26-year-old was visibly angry after dying during an Escape of Tarkov raid. While cussing out his enemy, he then turned his attention towards someone in the background of his stream.

“Stop f**king sh*tting yourself dude. How hard is that? Jesus Christ man. God damn you stupid motherf**ker. I f**king hate you dude. Get the f**k out of my room bro. Get out. Go. Get the f**k out of my room. Get out. I’m gonna break your f**king neck dude,” he said.

There is also screaming in the background as KillaMfCam starts yelling, as well as a couple of large thuds.

Escape from Tarkov streamer killamfcam
Twitch: killamfcamttv
KillaMfCam walks off camera before he starts shouting at his 3-year-old son.

Twitch has taken action against the streamer’s account hours after the clip started going viral, taking it off the platform. It’s unclear if the ban is permanent.

Others have been trying to alert local law enforcement in Ohio, where the streamer lives according to his Twitter account, to the 26-year-old’s conduct.

Dexerto has contacted Twitch for comment.