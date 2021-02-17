Twitch streamer breaks down after “insane” sub-train hits 20k subs in a day

A Twitch streamer best known for his Minecraft content broke down after getting 20,000 new subscribers in a single day.

Ranboo isn’t the biggest Twitch streamer on the platform. He currently has 1.5 million followers, which is great. But it pales in comparison to some of the biggest names out there.

However, his popularity is on the rise. It all started when since he joined Dream SMP, a private Minecraft server played by Dream Team and their friends. But that’s not the only reason. His content is so good, it’s generated some insane Twitch sub-trains.

Two months ago, he hit 7,000 subscribers in 2 hours. “I started streaming in September,” he said. “Before that, I actually just straight up had no idea what I was going to do in life in general. I had no clue. And then, I was just like, ‘hey, let me just post a TikTok and see how that does.’”

“I almost didn’t post. And I just realized now that if I didn’t, then I would still be really confused about what I was going to do with the rest of my life. But now I do know. Now I definitely do know.”

However, that was nothing compared to the whopping 20,000 he pulled in his latest stream. “That is an absolutely insane hype-train,” he said. “How many subs did we get during that? 17,000? Holy cow! Thank you guys so much. Oh my goodness.”

He repeated himself for a moment, trying to come to terms with what happened. Then, he continued: “You guys are absolutely nuts. Thank you so much. I’m posting everything that happened tonight to Twitter. 17,000 in a day!”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the influx also helped him hit 50,000 subs in less than six months, which is insane. He stayed true to his words and posted about the insane achievement on Twitter.

“Thank you guys so so much for today,” he wrote. “We gained over 18 THOUSAND new subs, hit 50K SUBS, and created a 12k percent hype train. The support has really meant a ton to me, and I’m so so happy that you guys are willing to support me as much as you do.”

It was a special moment for the streamer and his fans and a day he’ll never forget. It’s not often you see that many subs in a single day on the biggest streamers, let alone a smaller one.

If you’re interested in checking out more of his content, you can tune in to his Twitch channel, which can be found here.