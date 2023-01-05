Twitch streamer banned for “humping” Garfield toy for subs

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch has banned popular Canadian YouTuber Ricky Berwick after he decided to “hump” his Garfield toy on stream for twenty gifted subs.

Ricky Berwick is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality who specializes in comedic skits, but things got a little bit too extreme during a Twitch broadcast.

On January 4, Twitter account StreamerBans alerted the masses that Twitch banned Berwick, prompting mass speculation from fans about what he did to deserve the suspension.

Luckily, the YouTuber was quick to reveal exactly what happened and how long the Amazon-owned platform decided his punishment would last.

Ricky Berwick banned on Twitch for “humping” Garfield toy

On his own page, Berwick posted a screenshot of the email Twitch sent him, revealing that he was banned for “sexually explicit content.”

“My Twitch is disabled like me,” he captioned the screenshot, poking fun at himself.

In a follow-up comment, he clarified that he was suspended because he made the bold decision to get physical with his Garfield plush doll live on stream.

“I humped my Garfield plush (clothed) for 20 subs. Worth the 7-day ban,” he added.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a streamer has been banned for “humping” something during a broadcast. Back in December, Warzone star Aydan was given a week-long ban for getting frisky with his gaming chair.

Seeing as Twitch isn’t playing around when it comes to “humping,” streamers may want to take note and avoid getting sexual with inanimate objects at the risk of being banned.