YouTube reveals new Creator Music feature coming in 2023

YouTube has announced the platform will be releasing a new feature called Creator Music which will help “build a bridge” between the music industry and creators on the platform.

YouTube has been revealing some major changes to the ubiquitous video and streaming platform.

On September 20, the Google-owned site revealed they would be adding YouTube Shorts to their partner program, allowing creators to earn more money from the bite-sized clips.

Now, the site has announced a new feature on the way titled Creator Music which plans to help video creators get access to affordable, non-copyright music.

YouTube shares details on new Creator Music feature

Right off the bat, YouTube admits there’s a problem when it comes to music on its platform.

“The complexities of music licensing has meant that most long-form videos that feature music (yes, even that one workout video you didn’t finish) don’t result in the creator getting paid.”

The result has led to YouTube wanting to help creators find more ways to get paid for their work.

YouTube YouTube’s new Creator Music feature within YouTube Studio.

They describe Creator Music as a “new destination in YouTube Studio that gives YouTube creators easy access to an ever-growing catalog of music for use in their long-form videos. Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetizing potential—they will keep the same revenue share they’d usually make on videos without any music.”

This massive development is both an admission that the old system wasn’t working, and that moving forward to platform wants to help creators both make money and worth with artists to can the music they want in their videos.

If they don’t want to pay for a license, creators can “use songs and share revenue with the track’s artist and associated rights holders.”

Creator Music is currently in beta and slated for a 2023 launch.