Twitch streamer banned after “harassing” female streamer for having more subs than him

Twitch streamer rydurz was banned from Twitch after allegedly harassing multiple female streamers, in one case calling out that they had more subscribers than him.

Rydurz is a Twitch streamer that focuses on gambling streams in the ‘Slots’ category, as well as frequent giveaways. The content creator has come under fire for his interactions with fellow streamer Avery, reacting to her content on stream.

Now, rydurz has been banned from the platform after members of the streaming community called out his behavior.

Avery responds to Rydurz’s Twitch stream reaction

Rydurz was called out by another streamer, @haibobby_, after he was seen reacting to Avery’s stream: “Hey @TwitchSupport is it okay that @/rydurz is out here restreaming MULTIPLE women streamers and chat harasses them?”

The clip in question sees rydurz questioning Avery’s subscribers: “She has way more subs than me. Okay, okay, I have more viewers right now. Usually, I average about 700 gambling. How does she have 1780 subs?”

“Do you think it’s just guys, because she’s a girl, it’s just guys,” continued Rydurz.

Avery quickly caught wind of rydurz’s reaction, responding to the clip with “Cause ur boring as f***, I’m the real content here that’s why u streaming me!!!!!! yassss!!! more subs!!!”

“find some real content <333 harassment isn’t cute,” added Avery.

Rydurz’s channel was subsequently banned by Twitch support, prompting many of Avery’s followers to respond with sarcastic or comedic celebrations.

“Are we supposed to care that he has no subs?” one commenter said. Streamer SickoValorant commented, “My man’s follower base is solely based around crypto gambling giveaways and handouts to degens on his twitch and Twitter and then proceeds to complain a woman has more subs.”

My vod will be recovered so we can all see the full story and set this straight. — Rydurz (@rydurz) February 1, 2022

Since rydurz’s channel was taken down by Twitch, the streamer has responded, saying the “vod will be recovered so we can all the see the full story and set this straight.”