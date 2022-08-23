Twitch streamer baffled after finding “dirty” adult toy in Tokyo vending machine

A Twitch streamer’s trip to Tokyo took a surprising turn when he found a surprising toy in a vending machine that certainly wasn’t intended for kids.

During an August IRL broadcast, JOEYKAOTYK and fanfan wandered through Tokyo when they saw a shop consisting of just Gashapon machines – toy-based vending machines that are common in many countries.

While there were typical machines you would expect like ones including anime figures, keychains, and other dinky collectibles, they had no idea what else was lurking inside.

Out of the corner of fanfan’s eye she noticed one of the machines contained a small adult toy and she just had to buy it.

Twitch streamers find adult toy in Japanese vending machine

Right away, JOEYKAOTYK could not believe his eyes and was absolutely baffled that such a thing would exist in plain view.

“Can we get one?!” fanfan cried. “Please, Joey!”

“Dude, it is small!” Joey exclaimed. “It’s not even worth us trying to be pog over. Dude, there’s no way.”

Luckily for fanfan, the duo did end up putting some coins in and getting the toy, but at first, had no idea if it would even work and start vibrating.

Lo and behold, however, the toy actually began making noise in Joey’s hands, leading him to show viewers, which didn’t sit well with fanfan who accused him of “wasting the battery.”

“Stop Joey, it’s so dirty,” she pleaded.

The two streamers still couldn’t believe that such an item was available amongst regular capsule toys – something that left viewers in absolute hysterics.

This isn’t the first time that Twitch streamers have been mortified by Japanese vending machines. Back in 2019, streaming couple EXBC accidentally bought underwear from a machine in Osaka.