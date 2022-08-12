Twitch streamer asks chat for Tinder advice and it goes terribly

A Twitch streamer decided to recruit his chat to help him out on dating app Tinder, and it went terribly wrong almost immediately after matching with one girl.

The great thing about Twitch is that you can find just about any type of content on there. While it is typically looked at as a platform for gamers to livestream their gameplay, it’s become much bigger than that, especially with the rapid rise of the ‘Just Chatting’ category.

This category gives viewers more of an insight into their favorite streamers’ regular lives, and that means you can run into almost anything in there.

On August 12, one streamer was simply trying to get some help talking to women on Tinder, but by the time he had sent his third message to her, he had already made an unforgivable mistake.

Opening with a tongue-in-cheek comment regarding their Zodiac signs, lukeafkfan’s latest match responded that a relationship between a Gemini and a Scorpio “can be very fun.”

Luke thought he had found the perfect response in his chat and decided to copy it directly into his Tinder message, sending it without proofreading and before spotting the fatal mistake he made.

Forgetting to omit the emotes and extra words in the comment, the message read: “Cheer50 Tell her ‘Ok cool, I like fun. You got a Fortnite account?”

Naturally, Luke was left red-faced and couldn’t believe his mistake.

“God damn it, why has it copied that?!” he asked, putting his head in his hands in disbelief. “Are you kidding me? Do I just unmatch? This is bad, man.”

Luke quickly put it to the back of his mind, though, and moved on to the next chat, with some of the other conversations going slightly better. There might not be much of a future for Luke with this girl, though.