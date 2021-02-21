Logo
Twitch streamer 4Conner quits platform after racist messages leak

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:36 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 12:23

by Luke Edwards
Image of 4Conner from apology video
Twitch: 4Conner

Twitch streamer 4Conner has quit the platform after offensive messages sent in a discord channel surfaced.

4Conner first achieved notoriety when, in 2018, he beat League of Legends streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp in a Lee Sin 1v1 battle.

Since then, he has accrued over 45,000 Twitch followers, with a major popularity boom occurring in August 2020, where at the start of the month he had just 2.7k followers. After streaming Among Us with the likes of Trainwrecks and others, his audience ballooned.

But, 4Conner has since quit Twitch and Twitter after racist, transphobic and homophobic messages he sent in a Discord channel emerged.

4conner among us
Twitch: 4Conner
4Conner became a very popular Among Us streamer.

On February 20, a series of chat logs posted on Imgur revealed offensive comments made by 4Conner in a Discord group channel.

They included images of Conner posing in front of a Confederate flag, as well as multiple remarks about ethnic minorities, one of which said: “I will be committing hate crimes towards the African American race.”

Conner also made sexist remarks, as one message said: “I just don’t think women are funny and are only good for procreation.”

4CONNER towards african americans comment

4Conner apologizes for offensive messages

Soon after the messages surfaced, Conner livestreamed his apology, where he announced he would be stepping back from Twitch streaming for the foreseeable future.

“It is not me, it’s not who I am, it’s who I was,” he said. “I never meant any serious harm. But at the end of the day, I was being racist, transphobic, homophobic, antisemitic.

“It’s really hard for me to associate myself with that because I know how I feel. I know I have hurt a lot of people.”

Conner also urged people not to make excuses for him. “Stop defending me,” he said. “I deserve all of it. Anyone who says s*** like that deserves it.

“I am sorry to all the people who have interacted with me since I started streaming and all the people who interacted with me before. I did not realize the weight my words carry.”

Mizkif responds to 4conner leaks

Fellow streamer Mizkif has since confirmed that 4conner is no longer welcome at his house, where he had been visiting frequently.

“I have made the decision, myself, I have talked about it, to Conner, and Conner is no longer allowed at my house, ever again.”

Train & more react to 4Conner controversy

Trainwrecks received criticism for a tweet that attacked critics of 4Conner. It was later deleted.

trainwrecks on 4conner

“If you find yourself happy when someone else fails or gets destroyed, even if they deserve it, that says more about you than it does about them and that’s facts,” he said.

Twitch streamer Macaiyala, who was in the same Discord channel, also spoke out. She apologized for not calling him out for his actions at the time, but hit back at accusations of her “enabling” his behavior.

“I never spoke up and yes, I should have and I am fully admitting that,” she said. “There really isn’t any excuse here. I was wrong not to do so.

“But it’s just bullsh*t to pinpoint me as an enabler when this was so long ago. I just can’t comprehend that logic.”

After all this fallout, it is unlikely 4Conner will return to Twitch. “I probably don’t have a future. I am going to be gone for a long time,” he said.

Whether Twitch will take any action on 4Conner is unclear.

Twitch streamer bursts into tears after David Dobrik unexpectedly hosts her channel

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:25

by Connor Bennett
Twitch streamer BrookeGivesHugs side-by-side with David Dobrik
Twitter: BrookeGivesHugs/Instagram: DavidDobrik

A small Twitch streamer and David Dobrik fans was left in tears after the YouTuber decided to raid them with thousands of viewers.

Over the last few years, David Dobrik has risen up the ranks of YouTube with his entertaining, quick-hit vlogs that contain a rotating cast of characters. 

After conquering YouTube, Dorbik has moved into other spaces too – having an extremely popular podcast, being massive on TikTok, and he’s even started to move into playing games on Twitch. As such, he’s got a huge fanbase.

The YouTuber regularly gives back to his viewers with charitable videos, but after finishing up his February 20 Twitch stream, he decided to make one streamer’s wish come true as he sent his viewers over to them. 

David Dobrik gift 5 teslas
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik’s content commonly sees him giving away insane gifts to fans and friends.

After a short stream, Dobrik was on the lookout for someone to send his viewers to when he stumbled across BrookeGivesHugs – a small streamer and a massive fan of his.

Even though she was in a tense game of Warzone, Brooke’s chat started to fill up with messages from fellow Dobrik fans, and she freaked out in excitement.

“Wait, what, no! I just got raided by David Dobrik guys, I just raided by David f**king Dobrik,” she yelled, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m shaking, I’m shaking. David f**king Dobrik, thank you. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

The streamer did her best to keep playing, but it was a bit hard to focus. She hid in a corner and let her emotions wash over her, breaking out into tears. 

“I’m literally so happy, I love you guys so much. I’m not even worried about my game right now,” Brooke added, wiping away tears. “Thank you David f**king Dobrik. David Julian Dobrik you are the best.”

As Brooke noted, the one way it could have been better would have been if everyone was around for her unboxing of new Dobrik merch.

Either way, it was a magical moment for the streamer that she’ll remember forever.