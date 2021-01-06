Twitch stream sniper surprises Rich Campbell with Pokemon Cards on IRL stream

Former esports host turned Twitch streamer Rich Campbell was shocked after a fan ‘stream sniped’ him while running around New York to give away some Pokemon cards.

Stream sniping has become quite a phenomenon, stemming back to the good old days of split-screen multiplayer games where players would peek over at their opponent’s screen to say where they were on the map.

With the advent of Twitch and online games, the process became a bit easier with some players watching a streamer’s game to either get matched with them, know their position or just score an unfair advantage.

Now, with IRL streaming, the concept has taken a new twist with some streamers having their real-life experiences interrupted by fans. In the case of Rich Campbell’s last broadcast, it actually ended up with him scoring some free Pokemon cards.

Might try to irl stream myself scavenging for Pokémon cards around New York City in 20 minutes, would you wanna see that? — Rich Campbell (@RichWCampbell) January 5, 2021

On January 5, Campbell decided he would IRL stream himself wandering around New York City to scavenge for Pokemon cards – nothing that there was a shop in the Big Apple selling Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Boxes for $180.

Read More: Apex Legends pro ImperialHal swatted during Twitch stream

As he commenced on his journey, a fan who had been watching was able to determine the streamer was inside a Best Buy and decided to make a move.

“Rich Campbell?” a man off-screen asked in the distance. “I’m a big fan, but I have to say I did bring you some goodies.”

“Wait, what?!” the shocked Rich gasped, clearly bewildered by the situation.

Read More: Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center

A moment later, the streamer has handed a box of Pokemon cards and a Charizard V card which absolutely thrilled him.

“Holy sh- are you sure, dude?” he asked. “This is like a sick card! Are you sure?”

For his part, however, the sniper had no qualms with rewarding Campbell for making him laugh “every night” with the rare card.

It’s not every day that streamers are just randomly approached by fans and given free things, especially items potentially worth quite a bit of coin, but it’s always fun to see when it happens.