Logo
Entertainment

Twitch stream sniper surprises Rich Campbell with Pokemon Cards on IRL stream

Published: 6/Jan/2021 18:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Rich Campbell is given a Charizard card from a fan
Twitch/richwcampbell

Share

IRL Pokemon Cards

Former esports host turned Twitch streamer Rich Campbell was shocked after a fan ‘stream sniped’ him while running around New York to give away some Pokemon cards.

Stream sniping has become quite a phenomenon, stemming back to the good old days of split-screen multiplayer games where players would peek over at their opponent’s screen to say where they were on the map.

With the advent of Twitch and online games, the process became a bit easier with some players watching a streamer’s game to either get matched with them, know their position or just score an unfair advantage.

Now, with IRL streaming, the concept has taken a new twist with some streamers having their real-life experiences interrupted by fans. In the case of Rich Campbell’s last broadcast, it actually ended up with him scoring some free Pokemon cards.

On January 5, Campbell decided he would IRL stream himself wandering around New York City to scavenge for Pokemon cards – nothing that there was a shop in the Big Apple selling Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Boxes for $180.

As he commenced on his journey, a fan who had been watching was able to determine the streamer was inside a Best Buy and decided to make a move.

“Rich Campbell?” a man off-screen asked in the distance. “I’m a big fan, but I have to say I did bring you some goodies.”

“Wait, what?!” the shocked Rich gasped, clearly bewildered by the situation.

A moment later, the streamer has handed a box of Pokemon cards and a Charizard V card which absolutely thrilled him.

“Holy sh- are you sure, dude?” he asked. “This is like a sick card! Are you sure?”

Rich Campbell gets Pokemon cards from a fan
Twitch/richwcampbell
Rich was amazed a fan would just hand him Pokemon cards.

For his part, however, the sniper had no qualms with rewarding Campbell for making him laugh “every night” with the rare card.

It’s not every day that streamers are just randomly approached by fans and given free things, especially items potentially worth quite a bit of coin, but it’s always fun to see when it happens.

Entertainment

HAChubby opens ‘HachuMart’ store after streaming forced her to quit her old job

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:57

by Alice Hearing
HAchubby opens store Hachumart
Twitch: HAchubby

Share

HAchubby

Twitch streamer ‘HAchubby’ has opened her own store after revealing to viewers that she quit her previous job as a result of stream doxxers.

HAchubby rose to internet stardom while working in a convenience store. While her antics behind the counter made her viewers laugh, and helped her pass the time, it also caught the attention of her bosses and others who tried to snipe her during her shifts.

On October 28 stream, she gave an emotional message to her viewers, saying that she was forced to quit her job at E-Mart because her boss found out that she was streaming in the store, and that many of her viewers found out the exact E-Mart she worked at.

“The owner of the E-Mart found out that I was streaming at my job,” she said. “I found it dangerous to keep working because several people found the address of the store I work in.

HAchubby opens store Hachumart
Twitch: HAchubby
HachuMart has an all-pink interior matching the streamer’s aesthetic

“I do not own this place, so it would be very difficult if something dangerous happens. So I told my boss that I would quit my job at E-Mart.”

She “I will not forget the support of many people who helped me achieve my dream. Daily life at the boring, mediocre convenience store has turned into a special and enjoyable time thanks to you…I will never forget these memories.”

After teasing details of business venture on Twitter for a few weeks, HAChubby has now turned the tables by opening her very own store called HachuMart and streamed the opening.

Viewers can see that the interior is covered in pink like the streamer’s own color scheme, including bright pink baskets, and there are adorable stuffed puppies on the shelves alongside other regular items you’d normally see in a convenience store. The store also has a screen on the window outside which shows HaChubby’s streams in real-time

During the stream of the opening, she also revealed a large pink cake and some custom-made HachuMart themed cookies with different designs including the shop logo and images of her face.

It’s already looking like 2021 will be a great year for the loveable Korean streamer.