Twitch stops payments to Russian streamers due to sanctions

Russian Twitch streamers have claimed that they’re unable to be paid out earnings from their broadcasts as sanctions are imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian companies, billionaires, sportspeople, and now even influencers are feeling the effects of the growing problems between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier in March 2022, Twitch streamer Mira claimed that the Amazon-owned platform were “looking for a reason to ban her” due to her Russian heritage. Just days later, Russian streamers are claiming that they can’t get paid due to sanctions.

They have reportedly started to receive emails confirming that payment to their accounts has been blocked, according to the Washington Post.

In line with the sanctions imposed on Russia, Twitch is restricting payments being issued to streamers in Russia “we will do everything possible to pay the income you have earned as soon as we are allowed to do so” pic.twitter.com/Qnx821rBXe — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) March 5, 2022

“Payouts to the financial institution associated with your Twitch account have been blocked as a result of sanctions,” the email reportedly said. “Twitch complies with economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other governments and is complying with those imposed in response to the situation in Ukraine.

“These sanctions may limit or impact your access to payouts, ability to monetize your stream, and/or financially support other creators.”

The email went on to add that “we will do our best to pay you revenue you have earned as soon as we are permitted to do so.”

“I have been blocked from payments from Twitch, many advertisers have left the Russian market and my Visa and Mastercard cards will soon be blocked abroad,” said Alexey ‘Jesus AVGN’ Gubanov, who moved from Russia to the US.

It’s unclear what exactly will happen down the line, but the email from Twitch does add that “we appreciate how frustrating and difficult this is and would like to reassure you that if you can’t provide an alternative financial institution, we will do our best to pay you revenue you have earned as soon as we are permitted to do so.”