Argentine Twitch star Spreen banned: “It’s bullsh*t”

Ivan ‘Spreen’ Buhajeruk, an Argentine streaming star flying up the ranks, has been banned on Twitch. It’s his first ban ever, and he’s labeled the suspension “bullsh*t”.

Spreen might not ring a bell to a western audience, but for the Spanish-speaking side of Twitch, he is a phenomenon.

Buhajeruk, with his 5.7 million followers, pulls in tens of thousands per stream, and is primarily known for his Minecraft content. However all future content plans on the Amazon-owned platform have been halted after he was banned on October 19.

The star doesn’t know the exact reasons why ⁠— he was last live on October 18 ⁠— but he is going to have to ride out the wave between now and then.

“Don’t make up reasons for the ban, it has nothing to do with what they’re saying,” Spreen said on Twitter. “It’s bullsh*t we’re already solving in private but I still don’t know what’s going to happen.

“You know how it is. Please be patient. I’m going to take the opportunity to continue with some projects.”

Spreen’s ban length is unknown, but once the Twitch star returns to the platform, you can bet there’ll be a tell-all about the suspension.