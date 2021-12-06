Twitch star Gaules launches podcast with Brazilian legend Ronaldo: how to watch

Twitch star Alexandre Gaules’ Borba and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima are launching their own podcast. If you want to know when it starts and how to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

Gaules is already one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. According to TwitchTracker, he has more than 3 million followers and averages 20,000 viewers per stream, making him the 11th ranked on the platform in terms of performance.

However, his popularity is about to skyrocket even more after announcing that he’s teaming up with football icon Ronaldo ‘O Fenômeno’ Nazario to host a new podcast, the aptly named PODCAST FENÔMENOS.

Advertisement

“Once again, an incredible project for you,” said Gaules. “We are doing the impossible every day, and we are very happy to announce PODCAST FENÔMENOS, in partnership with our friend RONALDO FENMENO!”

Read More: Gaules unbanned quickly after surprise suspension

The announcement video also revealed what fans could expect from the show moving forward. The first episode will revolve around the two hosts introducing the show. As the season progresses, more guests will join them.

PODCAST FENÔMENOS start date

PODCAST FENÔMENOS will kick off in January 2022. So far, only ten episodes have been announced. But if it’s successful, there’s a good chance that more episodes will be released down the track.

Advertisement

How to watch PODCAST FENÔMENOS

If you’d like to watch PODCAST FENÔMENOS, you can tune in once the episodes go live on either Gaules Twitch channel or Ronaldo’s Twitch channel. We’ve embedded them below for your convenience.

Gaules’ Twitch Channel

Ronaldo’s Twitch Channel

Neymar Jr. named as first guest

Gaules also confirmed that PSG superstar Neymar Jr. would be the first guest to join the show in Episode 2.

Read More: Ludwig has perfect reaction to third YouTube ban in one week

Fans believe he’s a perfect fit since he is immersed both in the world of professional football and the gaming and streaming industries.

Tiago Leifert, a Brazilian journalist and television host, has also been named as the next guest in Episode 3. Seven others will follow.