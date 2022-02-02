Twitch star CDawg nearly completes Jump King before failing spectacularly

Twitch star and voice actor Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun was perilously close to finishing Jump King. Peril was the active word though, as he tumbled back to the bottom of the viral platformer in a spectacular fail going straight into the internet hall of fame.

Jump King is one of those games that periodically takes over Twitch. Streamers looking for a new challenge bring their chat along as they subject themselves to hours of torment jumping from ledge to ledge.

CDawgVA is one of the latest to take on the platformer, and he was cruising in style. Sure, he had a couple of tumbles, but two hours into his broadcast (which did start in the middle) he was nearing the end.

Intensely focused on getting through that difficult final lair, Connor popped off when he made it to the top and his babe was in sight.

However, he got a bit too excited, throwing himself right past her and off the edge ⁠— and that’s really, really not good in simple Jump King terms.

CDawg sat in horror as he saw his character plummet further and further back to the bottom.

“Oh my god, I’m stupid! No,” he screamed. “I’m so boosted. I can’t believe I just did that. I got too excited. The adrenaline was too high.”

He was almost ready to throw in the towel, but he kept going. 30 minutes later and he was back near the top. Keying in his focus again with deep breaths, he managed to jump through the quicksand to solid ground. This time, he made sure not to throw himself off the side.

“I f**king did it. Let’s go,” he yelled.

He made a joke that he did it “two times” ⁠— which is pretty fair considering he was at the top. However he was still self-loathing that spectacular fail: “I hate my life. Why did I add on hours of stress to myself for no reason?”

If Connor ever decides to return to a game like Jump King, he’ll probably not count his chickens before they hatch. It’s a tough lesson learned.