Twitch star CDawg makes VTuber Ironmouse’s day in wholesome IRL stream

Twitch star Connor ‘CDawg’ Colquhoun made Ironmouse’s day by taking the immuno-compromised VTuber on a virtual tour of Tokyo in one of the most wholesome IRL streams to date.

Ironmouse, one of the most popular VTubers in the VShojo group, was born with Common Variable Immunodeficiency. It makes her vulnerable to bacterial and viral infections because her body struggles to fight them.

As a result, she has to be on oxygen for almost all hours of the day and can barely leave the house. It also means her contact with other people is limited, which is the reason she decided to become a VTuber in the first place.

Advertisement

So, in a bid to give her an experience that would be impossible on her own, CDawg took her on a virtual tour of Tokyo live on stream. After seeing everything it had to offer, she broke down crying and thanked him for the incredible day.

Early on in the stream, CDawg took her for a stroll around Akihabara. It’s widely considered the center of Japanese pop culture and the perfect place to buy all things related to anime, manga, games, and more.

Read More: VTuber stars Veibae and Ironmouse catapult up Twitch rankings

Ironmouse almost started crying as she watched CDawg cross the road into one of the main thoroughfares. One of the first things he did was win her a toy from a crane game. He failed at first but eventually succeeded.

Advertisement

Ironmouse also watched him do everything from eating exotic ice cream and playing games in an arcade to simply touching grass in an inner-city parkland and watching trains go by. She loved every minute of it.

Towards the end of the stream, CDawg took Ironmouse for a stroll into an anime toy store and bought her some bits and pieces from her favorite shows, including a Kamen Rider belt, which she was thrilled about.

At the end of the hour, Ironmouse’s emotions got the better of her. She burst out crying with tears of joy. “It’s one of the best days ever. I had so much fun!” she said while sniffling. “Thank you for taking me out!”

Advertisement

Read More: Ludwig agrees to become VTuber for a day after losing YouTube bet

She also followed it up with an emotional post on Twitter, thanking him once again. “My face hurts from crying and smiling. Thank you all so much for joining us on this fun adventure, and thank you CDawg for being great.”

Ironmouse wasn’t the only person who was grateful to CDawg for taking her out on a wholesome adventure. Many fans, including neutral viewers who aren’t well-versed in the VTuber community, commended him for his efforts.

“It’s clear how much he wants to help her experience these small things that bring her joy. He’s a great friend. It was a very wholesome stream,” wrote one viewer. ” Stuff like this gives me hope for humanity,” wrote another.

Advertisement

Given how special the stream ended up being, it probably won’t be the last time we see the two content creators collaborate.