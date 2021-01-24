 Small Twitch streamer claims she was "ignored" after xQc wins Hype Train award - Dexerto
Small Twitch streamer claims she was “ignored” after xQc wins Hype Train award

Published: 24/Jan/2021 13:57

by Luke Edwards
xqc x juliaaab
xQcOW/Juliaaab

German streamer Juliaaab has claimed Twitch gave their ‘Biggest Hype Train award’ to the wrong person, after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was named the victor in the Twitch Participation Awards. She claimed she achieved a hype train that was proportionally larger.

The Hype Train (or ‘Scam Train’, as it’s often jokingly called) is a form of streamer-audience interaction that was released back in January 2020. The crux of it is: streamers can set a threshold for a number of Bits and subs donated in a certain amount of time. When a threshold is reached, it starts a hype train.

The hype train works as a timer with five levels. Once the train starts on level one, viewers have a set period of time to fill the bar by donating subs and using Bits. Filling the bar will reset the timer and start the next level, allowing new emotes to be unlocked, until the train maxes out at level five.

It’s a pretty neat way of increasing interaction, and of course money. At the Twitch Participation Awards, xQc won the award for Biggest Hype Train, as his viewers reached over 2000% progression.

Streamer claims her Hype Train was bigger

German streamer Juliaaab, who streams variety to over 42k followers, claimed that “classic Twitch” had overlooked her own record. Juliaab claims she had a hype train of over 21,000% in November 2020.

“Classic Twitch,” she said. “I am disappointed but at the same time not surprised.

“Do not get me wrong. This is not about squeezing myself into first place with my elbows! I am sure that many other streamers have at least as strong a community and in the end the well-known names appear again without any breakdown.”

She tweeted a screenshot of her 2020 Twitch recap email, which shows the number “21,436.” She also contacted Twitch Partner Support for information on the data they used, but they could not provide it.

“Where is Twitch’s transparency?” she added.

Streamers can adjust the difficulty of their hype goal, depending on how hard they want to make the levels. There are five difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, Hard, Super Hard, and Insane. We do not know which level was used by Juliaaab.

hype train explainedHype Train progress trackers appear at the top of Twitch chat.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has lately been accused of favoring larger streamers. On January 22 2021, 15-year-old streamer AverageHarry was denied partnership status and later banned after it emerged he was 12 when he made his channel.

However, larger streamers such as BenjyFreshy and Tommyinnit, who were 10 and 11 years old respectively when they opened their account, have not been banned.

This isn’t the only controversy to emerge from the awards, with viewers roasting Twitch for giving a different award to a literal bot account.

When is CodeMiko back on Twitch? Virtual streamer plans custom Pokemon game after ban

Published: 24/Jan/2021 13:56

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko looking at the camera
Twitch: CodeMiko

Twitch sensation CodeMiko has revealed when she will return after being banned for the third time, and she’s got plans for a custom streamer-baed version of Pokemon. 

Twitch streamers are always looking for a way to stand out from the crowd, so, some go above and beyond when it comes to production value – giving themselves a set to work with as they play games or chat with viewers.

In the case of CodeMiko, she’s taken things up a notch with her virtual streamer character – gaining over 300,000 followers in less than a month. 

She was banned from Twitch for the third time, however, on January 19 – with viewers being left to speculate as to the reason why and just how long she’d be suspended from streaming. 

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with ‘The Technican’ being behind everything.

When is CodeMiko returning back to Twitch?

On January 23, the streamer explained that she wasn’t banned for using the word simp or being drunk on stream as some viewers had speculated. Instead, she was banned for leaking a streamer’s private information.

“Guys, I didn’t get a suspension because I was discussing harassment, but for accidentally leaking someone’s email that contained a first and last name. It was an overlook on my part. Although it was an accident, it was still my mistake,” she tweeted, alongside a Twitlonger about the ban.

On top of that, though, CodeMiko did reveal that she’ll be returning to streaming on Friday, February 5 at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm GMT/9 pm CET. 

CodeMiko teases Twitch streamer-themed Pokemon game

While she will likely return to continue her interview streams – bringing on different content creators for a chat about a whole range of things – the streamer also has other plans too.

“Hey guys, currently creating a streamer Pokemon game,” she tweeted, asking if any streamers wanted to get involved and be used as Pokemon so she could catch ‘em all. 

It wouldn’t be the first time Twitch has seen such a custom game, mind. Disgraced streamer Fedmyster played a similar game back in June of 2020 using streamers like Myth, Sodapoppin, and xQc as trainers. 

There’s no telling if her Pokemon plans will be in place for her return, though, plenty of streamers have registered their interest.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Miko brings out when she returns in early February. It’s sure to be interesting, regardless.