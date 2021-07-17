Twitch slammed as YouTuber Mr Wobbles tearfully apologizes for WillNeff’s ban

Popular Twitch streamer William ‘WillNeff’ Neff was banned from the platform after interacting with banned streamer Austin ‘Mr Wobbles’ O’Brien, and the music artist has since issued a tearful apology. Twitch has since been criticized by several popular streamers and the community for their role in the situation.

Twitch bans don’t just prevent streamers from broadcasting from their own channel. Often, banned streamers cannot appear on other streamers’ channels, too.

O’Neil was banned three years ago for “freaking out” on someone who was allegedly harassing him and has not yet had his ban from the platform lifted.

And, while interacting with fellow streamers on the OfflineTV Rust server, WillNeff was banned from Twitch while “chilling” with O’Brien. Neff confirmed via Twitter that he had violated Twitch’s TOS by “aiding account suspension evasion”. Fellow streamer Cyr received a warning from Twitch for a similar offense.

And on his YouTube channel, O’Brien issued a tearful apology to Neff and his fans. He said: “I’m so sorry to Will, I’m so sorry to [fellow streamer] Cyr, I’m so sorry to the people who made me feel like I could just hang out. I don’t want to cause anyone to lose their channel – I don’t want to be that guy.”

O’Brien further explained that he will no longer be on the OTV server to avoid getting more players in trouble with Twitch. “It genuinely sucks, because I love doing what I do,” he added.

But Neff has urged O’Brien not to be sorry, and said he was not “in any way responsible for what happened.”

The situation has prompted an outpour of support for both O’Brien and Neff, as well as an influx of criticism towards Twitch, as streamers Malena Tudi, Esfand and JakeNBakeLive all tweeted their disapproval towards Neff’s ban.

Esfand said the decision to ban WillNeff was “really stupid.”

TSM streamer Chocotaco labeled the decision to ban Neff “beyond stupid”, but he agreed with Twitch that O’Brien should not be allowed to appear on the platform.

“If someone is perma banned from the platform, then it makes sense that they not appear on the platform on someone else’s stream,” he said. “It’s still beyond stupid to ban a streamer for this.”

Neff is expected to return on July 19, and has urged fans not to harass Twitch staff in light of his ban.