Twitch removes new founders badge feature following streamer backlash

Twitch has removed the ability to manage Founders Badges less than 24 hours after release following backlash from streamers on Twitter regarding certain aspects of the feature.

Over the last few months, streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube have been releasing long-awaited features for their creators.

On June 8, Twitch revealed its new way to manage Founders Badges, allowing streamers on the platform to revoke access from viewers who no longer visit their stream — and give that badge to someone else.

However, less than 24 hours later, Twitch removed the tool following backlash from streamers on Twitter.

📢 Creators, we’ve heard you and we’re happy to announce improvements to the Founder’s Badge! 🌟 Starting today, you’ll now have more control and be able to irreversibly reassign your coveted badges! 📚 Learn more: https://t.co/ebWGa2PstM — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2022

Twitch receives backlash after new Founders Badge feature

After the addition was announced — and instantly released — streamers quickly took to Twitter to explain their frustration with the way it works.

Advertisement

As Twitch streamers revoked founders’ badges from streamers, it auto-applied the badge to your next-oldest subscriber — and sent them an email notification, even if that badge was immediately removed.

Read More: Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on TikTok after viral Amber Heard trial

This meant that if the badge went to someone that they didn’t like, or get along with, it could cause drama between the two users.

Partnered streamer ‘MelouVoss’ warned other creators in her reply: “BE AWARE that removing one founder instantly notifies the person next in line – even if you remove their badge as well right away.”

BE AWARE that removing one founder instantly notifies the person next in line – even if you remove their badge as well right away. — Melou (@MelouVoss) June 8, 2022

Another partnered streamer, NyyKage, also tweeted about the tool. She said: “ARE MF’S GETTING NOTIFS FOR FOUNDERS BADGES ON TWITCH NOW EVEN IF THEY ARE SKIPPED OVER? OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO LMFAO”

Advertisement

ARE MF'S GETTING NOTIFS FOR FOUNDERS BADGES ON TWITCH NOW EVEN IF THEY ARE SKIPPED OVER? OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO LMFAO — Nyy (@NyyKage) June 9, 2022

Twitch removed Founder’s Badge revocation feature

Just hours after the feature went live and the issue began being noticed by streamers, Twitch removed it from the dashboard.

Dexerto reached out to several Twitch streamers to verify that it had been removed from everyone on the site and found both affiliates and partners that no longer have the option to revoke access.

It’s unknown when — or if — the site will re-enable it, but we have reached out to the company for a comment.

In the meantime, head on over to our Twitch hub for more platform news.