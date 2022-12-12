Twitch removes LGB Alliance from charity list after backlash

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch has removed the LGB Alliance from its list of charities after users expressed concern about the alleged “anti trans” organization being included on the platform.

Twitch is home to a variety of different content, but a common theme among many of its top broadcasters is the occasional charity stream (such as Ludwig’s 50-hour charity subathon).

To make raising funds for charitable causes easier, Twitch implemented their own unique tool to help creators collect donations without the need for an external platform.

The feature boasts a long list of charities that streamers can donate to — and on December 7, Twitch added even more. One of those groups, however, was inciting some backlash among viewers, who labeled the group as an “anti trans” organization.

The group in question is the LGB Alliance. On its website, LGB Alliance states: “We recognize that sex is binary, female and male, and that sex is determined at conception, observed at birth (or in utero), and recorded. We reject the co-opting of rare medical Differences in Sexual Development in order to cast doubt on the binary nature of sex.”

As a result of this information, viewers urged Twitch to remove the LGB Alliance from its list of charities… and it looks like the platform has done just that.

Twitch responds to backlash over LGB Alliance charity

In a response to a Uservoice post on the subject, Twitch confirmed that they have kicked LGB Alliance to the curb, citing a possible violation of its “hateful conduct policies” or a violation of its “Off-Service policy.”

“Following a thorough review, we have removed the LGB Alliance from our list of approved charities,” Twitch said. “Twitch does not allow charities that violate our hateful conduct policies on Twitch, or whose organization or leadership engage in or promote behaviors that violate our Off-Service policy.”

“We include a wide range of organizations in Twitch’s charity tool through our partnership with the PayPal Giving Fund so that streamers can choose which charities they align with and wish to support. Inclusion on this list is not an endorsement from Twitch. However, we regularly review the list and remove organizations that violate our policies. Please continue to share your feedback to help us improve charity on Twitch.”

In their statement, Twitch also deferred to a previous post regarding backlash around the inclusion of Autism Speaks in its list of charities, another group that has come under fire from users as of late.

According to Twitch, Autism Speaks “does not violate our Off-Service policy.”

“The scale of this program may mean that people within our community may not agree with or support all of the included organizations, even if they are currently compliant with our policies,” Twitch said of Autism Speaks.