Twitch rapper goes viral with insane freestyle haiku

Rapper-turned-Twitch streamer Harry Mack was freestyling using words from his chat when he rolled off a haiku that went viral for its stunning creativity.

Harry Mack has made a name for himself for being one of the most skillful visual freestyle rappers around. He’s impressed the likes of famous artists like Kendrick Lamar and Joey Bada$$ with his off-the-dome rhymes.

He’s built a huge following on his YouTube channel, with over 1.7 million subscribers, impressing strangers with his unique ability to turn anything in his environment into a bar.

Now, he’s begun streaming his rap sessions on Twitch, which led to one incredible moment.

Harry Mack takes his talents to Twitch

On February 8, Mack was live on Twitch taking words from viewers in his chat and turning them into lyrics. One viewer suggested he freestyle a haiku, and Harry was up for the challenge.

A haiku is a Japanese poem that consists of three lines, with five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third. It may seem impossible to come up with a haiku on the spot, but Harry pulled it off.

“When I’m on the mic/ I go off the beaten path/ Like a mountain bike”

The rhyme fit the requirements for a haiku, and Mack whipped it up in just mere moments.

Mack’s chat blew up with excitement and continued to offer up words for him to rhyme with.

Harry Mack joins the ever-growing Music category on Twitch, where musicians from all styles have been live-streaming their talents.

The 31-year-old rapper may have one of the most entertaining chats on all of Twitch, as it’s not often a professional rapper would use turn your words into an actual rap bar.