Twitch promises big changes to ads to benefit viewers and streamers

Twitch is promising big changes to the way ads are served on the platform in the coming year, including a “snooze” button for mid-rolls and a warning that they are set to begin.

Throughout 2022, Twitch has begun focusing more on ad revenue on the platform — going as far as launching a program to incentivize partners to play more ads during their broadcast.

According to a recent blog post from the company’s Chief Product Officer Tom Verrilli, the platform is set to launch big changes to the way ads are displayed.

These new ways will benefit both viewers and streamers alike, potentially creating an overall better experience.

Article continues after ad

Twitch promises big changes to ads to benefit users

In the blog post, Verrilli revealed that they are going to make ads “easier and better for you” in a few different ways.

To start, they’re going to update the Ads Incentive program to reflect requests from the community that make it easier and more flexible for creators in regards to the number of ads the streamer has to run.

Twitch is also updating how streamers will be able to disable pre-roll ads on their channel, making it so streamers can run three minutes’ worth of ads in any way they prefer in order to disable them for the next hour.

Article continues after ad

Currently, this is only achievable by running 90-second ads every 30 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitch

On top of the new method of disabling ads for an hour, pre-rolls will no longer take up the full screen but instead will be displayed in Twitch’s “Picture-in-Picture” experience.

Twitch is also exploring ways to give communities a heads-up when a pre-roll ad is set to play and will give viewers a way to “snooze” ads on a channel.

All of this seems to be a definite improvement to Twitch’s current ad experience, which often comes at inopportune moments that may prevent the creator from interacting with a viewer to the best of their abilities.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you as they release more information surrounding these features. In the meantime, you can head over to check out more entertainment news and other Twitch stories.