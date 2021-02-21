Logo
Twitch permabans Fortnite pro for evading “hateful slurs” suspension

Published: 21/Feb/2021 18:52 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 19:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Advyth explains Twitch ban
YouTube/Advyth

Fortnite pro ‘Advyth’ has been permanently banned on Twitch for using a new account to evade a suspension he received back in January for “hateful slurs.”

Twitch streamer Advyth has been hit with an indefinite ban on the platform after he opted to use another account to broadcast after waiting months to appeal his original suspension.

Advyth was originally indefinitely suspended back in January for allegedly using “hateful slurs or symbols” during a broadcast.

In a February 17 YouTube video the pro made a last ditch effort to bring attention to his ban, which he believes was unfair.

According to the Fortnite pro, there were a few issues that lead up to his suspension. First, he claims he was “mass reported” by jealous players because he was hosted by fellow pro Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Advyth explained that because Bugha doesn’t host a lot of people, so when he was hosted by the 2019 World Cup winner, he was reported in an act of jealousy.

His other theory is that he was banned for something he “may or may not have said that was homophobic or racist.”

“Twitch also does not ban people for saying the word ‘retard’ and if they did, they never made a statement about it even though streamers use the word on their platform sometimes as well,” he added.

Basically, the streamer had no idea what he said that resulted in the ban and the email Twitch sent him wasn’t detailed enough leading to this confusion.

The video, while amassing over 20,000 viewers, didn’t result in any statement from Twitch, so the streamer ended up deciding to broadcast on his alternate account. Sadly, that didn’t last too long either.

On February 21, the streamer posted screenshots revealing that Twitch had banned him once again, this time for suspension evasion.

“Goodbye,” he captioned his tweets showcasing the ban.

Seeing the screenshots for himself, Bugha even chimed in, calling the decision “not fair.”

In any case, Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, so it’s unlikely that they’d start doing so now. Combined with the fact that Advyth tried to evade the suspension, it’s looking increasingly doubtful that he is ever allowed to return to streaming on the platform.

Addison Rae shuts down rumors that she quit TikTok

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Addison Rae

Addison Rae

Addison Rae has taken to Twitter to reassure fans that despite her relative quietness on TikTok, she hasn’t quit the social media platform.

Given Rae’s catapult to fame over the last 18 months, it is easy to see why fans might speculate that she was moving away from TikTok and onto bigger things.

Her incredible popularity on the app, which includes 76 million followers and 4.9 billion views, has made her one of its highest earners. At just 20 years old, she has an estimated fortune of $5 million.

However, although the TikTok landscape as we know it appears to be changing, with Griffin Johnson recently confirming that Sway House is “dead”, it looks like Addison is here to stay.

 

Confirming to her fans that she  “didn’t quit TikTok” in a tweet, Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs joked that he was “on the edge of his seat” with her announcement.

While Addison’s suggestion that she and Karl should “debut a TikTok video together soon” was probably a joke, she did say that she has “new content coming soon”, so you never know…

 

Why fans think Addison Rae might quit TikTok?

Although there is no clear evidence Rae will quit TikTok, fans begun to speculate whether she was moving away from the platform after her posting pattern begun to slow down. With the exception of a sponsored post on February 12, the last time Addison posted on TikTok was February 10 – 11 days ago at the time of writing.

This led fans to worry that she might be moving away from the app – with several saying on Twitter that they “miss” her presence.

One fan said to Addison that they were “worrying so bad” that she was quitting, while another remarked, “I miss you posting every day on TikTok.”

Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae started filming for ‘He’s All That’, in which she has a starring role, in January.

She has recently begun filming for her blockbuster film debut as the female lead in a gender-reversed remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That’. It has also been rumored that Addison may be gearing up to launch her singing career with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Unconfirmed sources have alleged that she will release a single with poster Nicki Minaj, and that her debut album will be produced by Benny Blanco.

However, no matter how big Rae’s career gets, her tweet should be enough to reassure fans that she is staying with TikTok for the long haul. As she said in an interview with Mane Addicts in December, “I think that as long as [TikTok is] a thing, I’ll be on it.”