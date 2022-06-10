Twitch just banned Asmongold’s back-up channel ZackRawrr

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold’s backup account, Zackrawrr, has been banned — and it may mean he can’t stream at all.

On June 10, 2022, Asmongold’s backup account on Twitch, Zackrawrr, has been banned. At the time of writing, the exact reason why is unknown — but we’ll be sure to update this article if we find out.

Because it is not a partnered channel, Streamerbans on Twitter did not report it, so it’s unclear exactly what time it disappeared.

Can Asmongold stream with his alt banned?

According to Twitch community guidelines, Asmongold would not be able to stream on his main account while his alt is banned from the platform as it would fall under suspension evasion.

It reads: “All suspensions are binding until expiration or removal upon successful appeal. Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension.”

This story is developing…