Twitch indefinitely bans channel running reruns of Reckful’s stream

Twitch has indefinitely banned a Twitch channel that was playing reruns of past Reckful streams as a way to memorialize the streamer.

On July 2, 2020, Twitch streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein died after taking his own life.

Friends, fans, and companies like Blizzard quickly took to their platforms to pay tribute to the Twitch veteran in the days after.

A Twitch channel was created to broadcast past streams as a way to memorialize the creator but was hit with an indefinite ban.

Reckful rerun channel hit with indefinite Twitch ban

On the morning of March 8, 2023, fans began to notice the ReckfulRerun Twitch channel had been hit with a ban.

Instead of loading the channel, those attempting to access it were met with the purple app’s usual message: “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

After joining ReckfulRerun’s Discord server, we found several of its creators talking about the reason behind the sudden ban.

One message revealed that the ban was for “Distribution of Malware or Harmful Websites,” leaving them to believe that the ban was caused by having their Discord server link listed in the description for the channel.

“Thought I’d give you an update, we have now sent in an appeal explaining our situation. So the only thing we can do now is to wait. Thanks for your patience,” one of the creators said.

We’ll have to wait to see if Twitch approves the creator’s appeal for unban but as it stands now, the ReckfulReruns channel is down for the count.