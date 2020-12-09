 Twitch “experimenting” with new way to customize Followed Channels lists - Dexerto
Twitch “experimenting” with new way to customize Followed Channels lists

Published: 9/Dec/2020 1:13

by Bill Cooney
Twitch

Twitch

Twitch announced they’ll be trying out a new way for users to customize their Followed Channels list that sorts by viewing behavior instead of simply raw view count.

Until very recently, Twitch usually defaulted to sorting channels, including the channels on your following list, by the number of viewers a stream had. The more viewers watching, the higher up on the list they are. Simple as that.

This, obviously, didn’t help smaller streamers trying to grow their audience, since even if they are followed, they won’t be at the top of viewers lists who also follow multiple big personalities.

Twitch logo written out on purple background
Twitch
Twitch has faced criticism for not doing enough to help smaller streamers in the past.

Now, Twitch has announced they’re going to be running a new experiment on some users’ Followed Channel lists that “will sort the channels based on viewing behavior instead of view count, making it easier to find channels and content relevant to you, and support smaller communities.”

There’s no word how many people they’ll be testing it on, or for how long. So if you see something strange with your Followed Channels in the next few weeks, you might just be Twitch’s latest guinea pig.

It also doesn’t mention how the whole “based on viewing behavior” thing will work either, but it will probably take what channels you’ve been watching recently into account, and listing them accordingly, not just by how many people are watching right now.

Twitch has made several changes in 2020, including their less-than-well-received enforcement of perceived DMCA violations by banning streamers and deleting VODs. But at least this new change to Following lists seems like it could be positive for viewers and for smaller streamers alike if it works.

2021 could be the biggest year on record for Twitch, and one of the most challenging yet if trends continue and the site just keeps getting bigger and bigger. As the new year approaches, we wouldn’t expect this to be the last “experiment” they decide to roll out and test.

Entertainment

Pokimane hits out at “disgusting” comments after Fitz relationship joke

Published: 8/Dec/2020 23:38 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 0:15

by Virginia Glaze
Pokimane hits out at sexist comments
Twitch: pokimane

Pokimane

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at “disgusting” comments she received on Twitter as a result of a joke that fellow streamer ‘Fitz’ allegedly made about a fictitious relationship between the two of them.

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers and a massively popular influencer — but being in the limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses, as evidenced by the drama that has unfolded after another content creator made a joke involving her.

While Pokimane has stated in the past that she is decidedly keeping her relationship status under wraps, it seems that any mention of her involvement with another man in the streaming space is enough to send the internet into a tizzy.

YouTuber and podcast host Cameron ‘Fitz’ McKay allegedly made a “joke” involving Pokimane, which he cleared up in a Reddit post explaining the issue.

Pokimane poses for a selfie wearing headphones.
Instagram: pokimanelol
Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers, boasting over 6 million followers on the platform.

According to Fitz, he’d come across a Reddit thread speculating that he and Pokimane were in a relationship, as a result of fellow streamer Fedmyster’s Google document. Finding the fan theories ridiculous and hilarious, Fitz commented “ding ding ding, we have a winner” as a joke — but it clearly didn’t come across as intended.

“My point is, I saw the post, I laughed, and I provided a response that in my mind was obviously a joke,” Fitz explained. “Unfortunately for myself and for everyone else involved, my attempt at comedy didn’t seem to register with the members of this subreddit, and with the wider community on twitter.”

Fitz explains reddit joke
Reddit - Fitz
Fitz explained in a lengthy Reddit post that the comment he’d made was merely a joke.

Somehow, Fitz’s “joke” caused a number of sexist and hurtful comments to be slung toward Pokimane as a result, who hit out at the abuse on twitter with a series of screenshots.

“I’ve received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for),” she wrote. “We never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this.”

The comments in question included a horde of accusations regarding Pokimane’s alleged relationship with Fitz, as well as a number of sexist insults.

It seems that the comments section has not made much of an improvement, in this regard, with Pokimane’s statement receiving an equal amount of hatred; but plenty of fans have spoken out in support of the distressed streamer.

This is far from the first time Pokimane has received criticism for something similar; the star became the subject of intense criticism after YouTuber ‘LeafyisHere’ claimed that she’d been hiding her relationship from donators, insinuating that those donators gave her money for the chance of a romance with her.

While Anys made it very clear that she has no intention of making her love life public, it seems that this issue is one that continues to crop up in spite of her efforts to squash the drama.