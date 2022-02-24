Twitch dad goes viral for crying after daughter raids small streamer

Popular Twitch streamer ‘SweeetTails’ is going viral after posting her dad’s incredible reaction to her raiding a smaller content creator on social media.

There might be no better feeling as a small streamer than being raided by someone with a significant following. Having hundreds or even thousands of viewers flock to your channel can help you grow significantly and turn a simple hobby into a viable career.

In February, SweeetTails introduced her viewers to her father on stream – and when it came time for the broadcast to end, he seemed eager to see who she’d raid.

Lo and behold, after his daughter initiated a raid on a smaller streamer, his reaction was so priceless that SweeetTails decided she had to upload it.

Advertisement

After stream on Sunday, we raided into a smaller streamer and this was my Dad’s reaction. There is so much more to streaming than just creating content. It’s about these moments and what brings us together. Dad, I am who I am today because of you. “Good job everybody” 🥲🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0p0siCHPCI — Tails (@SweeetTails) February 22, 2022

SweeetTails’ dad goes viral during Twitch raid

In a video posted to Twitter, Tails showed how her father literally began crying tears of joy knowing his daughter was using her platform for good.

“You’re making her happy. Oh, I’m getting teary-eyed,” he said, removing his glasses to wipe his tears. “She’s making me cry. Good job, everybody!”

“Dad, I love you,” Tails proudly said, pointing out how the streamer, ‘AnnerBear,’ only had 16 viewers before the raid.

“That makes it fun. Sharing the joy,” her dad cried. “It’s so nice to see someone smiling and happy.”

PapaTails for twitch ambassador 🙌🏼🥰 — Tails (@SweeetTails) February 24, 2022

Even Twitch responded to the clip, commenting: “That is what it’s all about. Share that joy and never stop. While you’re at it, share some tissues, too. We cried so much watching this that we ran out.”

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane explains why she collabed with Jidion after Twitch drama

Seeing Tails’ dad’s reaction, AnnerBear applauded the father-daughter duo and thanked them for the raid.

“It was an honor not only to meet you and your community but your dad. This is such a core memory for me and to see his reaction made it all the better. He is amazing and created an amazing person!” she replied.

The video has been spreading on both Twitter and TikTok, where it’s been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Given all the pain and concerning news in the world these days, it’s refreshing to see clips like this spark so much joy for streamers, fathers, and their viewers.