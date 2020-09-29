Twitch changes ban rules after streamers talk to Dr Disrespect while live

Twitch has covertly changed its rules for streamers in regards to playing with others who have been banned on the platform, such as Dr Disrespect.

Being banned on Twitch can be a major issue for anyone looking simply game, as other streamers may feel the need to avoid you out of fear of being banned themselves. Now, however, it would seem like the site is loosening its rules.

Previously, Twitch’s “suspension evasion” community guidelines rules were listed as: “Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, personalities, or presence on another user's account will also result in suspension.”

This basically meant that for streamers who wanted to play with someone who had been banned on the platform weren’t allowed to. However, big names such as 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot and Call of Duty pro Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter had a bit of a scare when they spoke with Doc during Vikkstar’s Warzone tournament in September.

The concern even resulted in Call of Duty icon Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez calling out Twitch over the fear streamers have for being banned if they engage with the two-time.

“If I’m Twitch I’m going to take a little bit of a chill pill and say, ‘okay, he’s not there presently, it’s only 99% of his personality that’s being broadcast on a Twitch channel,’” he remarked.

On September 22, the platform apparently listened and updated its community guidelines to be more clear on how Doc’s ban could impact other streamers.

“In addition, it is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user,” the new information states.

“We understand that there may be instances where suspended users may appear on your stream due to circumstances beyond your control, such as through third-party gaming tournaments, but we expect that you make a good faith effort to remove them from your broadcast, mute them, or otherwise limit their interactions with your stream.”

While this news is good and appears to guarantee that Nadeshot and Crimsix won’t be getting suspended, it does still seem like they won’t be able to ever play with Dr Disrespect in any sort of way that requires communication and teamwork.

Twitch infamously banned Dr Disrespect back on June 26 and still hasn’t explained what the streamer did to deserve being permanently kicked off the platform.

Doc has since moved to YouTube where he now streams full-time.