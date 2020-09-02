Twitch bans partnerships director who was accused of sexual misconduct

Twitch has banned its partnership director, Hassan Bokhari, for an unknown reason roughly two months after several streamers accused the executive of sexual misconduct.

Bokhari, known on the platform as simply ‘Hassan,’ is one of the most well-known members of Twitch staff among the site's community.

Twitch bans are not uncommon at all, but the site banning one of its own employees is definitely something you don't see happen every day, whatever the reason might be.

At the time of writing, there are reports connecting Hassan's Sept. 1 ban with the previous allegations levied against him, but Twitch hasn't provided a public explanation or reason for the ban yet, themselves.

Twitch might never come out and give us a straight answer for why exactly Hassan has been banned, either. If we look back to the Dr Disrespect Saga, literal months have passed, and we still don't have a solid answer on why he got the boot.

According to esports insider Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, Hassan's ban could be potentially connected to the sexual misconduct allegations from June, and happened after Twitch conducted their own investigations after screenshots surfaced and multiple streamers came forward with allegations.

"We engaged a reputable third party from to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations," an unnamed Twitch spokesperson told Slasher. "While it is our policy to keep individual employment information confidential, the investigation has concluded and we have taken action in accordance with the investigator's findings."

a Twitch spokesperson has provided me the following statement following the channel ban today of Hassan Bokhari, Twitch's Director of Strategic Partnerships who had sexual misconduct allegations levied against him in June pic.twitter.com/gGMKza1Atj — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 2, 2020

A ban from Twitch might not be the only thing Hassan has to worry about, either; With the investigation wrapped up, the staff member's employment with the site, on top of access to his channel, is up in the air - though we haven't seen any word or news regarding his employment status with the site, just yet.

Hassan also has yet to respond to the ban on any social media at the time of writing. As this is still a developing story, be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the breaking details right here as they happen.