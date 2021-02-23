 Twitch bans disgraced YouTuber Mini Ladd - Dexerto
Twitch bans disgraced YouTuber Mini Ladd

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:34

by Alan Bernal
twitch bans youtuber mini ladd after allegations
Mini Ladd YouTube

Twitch has banned Craig ‘Mini Ladd’ Thompson’s channel from their platform months after the YouTuber had confessed to inappropriate advances to underage fans.

Mini Ladd has gone silent on social media and YouTube since his second video addressing the allegations against him went live. In it, the embattled content creator said he was looking forward to a better year in 2021 after giving his side of the story.

But now Mini Ladd’s of over 755,000 followers on Twitch has been deactivated and his Partner status has reportedly been revoked, suggesting that the company has levied a permanent ban towards him.

This was the first ban that his channel, spelled ‘MiniLaddd,’ has accrued and it could be the last after his confession on the allegations received massive backlash from the community.

Mini Ladd banned on Twitch

About two months after Mini Ladd’s last YouTube video called ‘My Apology’ on December 28, Twitch made the decision to remove the channel from its listing on February 23.

According to esports journalist Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, a spokesperson for Twitch provided the following statement in reference to Mini Ladd’s ban from the platform: “We take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

This could be in response to the allegations Mini Ladd faced of grooming and messages to fans who were underage at the time.

In talking about the allegations, the YouTuber confirmed that he had sent people, namely Halley and Ash, things that “were just not okay.” That video was met with negative reception from people who thought it was disingenuous considering the other response he made on the subject called ‘clearing the air’ in September 2020.

Mini Ladd has not uploaded on any of his channels in 2021, though in his last video he suggested he wanted to create more content throughout the year.

mini ladd accusations apology
Mini Ladd YouTube
Mini Ladd hasn’t uploaded to YouTube, Twitch, or social media since his last apology video.

On his main channel, that he’s had since 2011, Mini Ladd had acquired over 5 million subscribers with about another 1.5 million subs on his other profiles.

Though he took a break from Twitch around 2019, Mini Ladd had resumed his streams as late as June 2020, around the same time of his first apology in light of the allegations against him.

It’s unknown if Mini Ladd will attempt a return to content creation but, in light of his Twitch ban, it’s unlikely he’ll return to the live streaming platform.

