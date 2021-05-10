Twitch banning streamers with live DMCA strikes as Sports category booms - Dexerto

Twitch stats show that the platform is fast becoming a destination for watching live sports, and a partnership with the Olympics is another step in this direction. At the same time, streamers are now being hit with live DMCA’s, often for showing sporting events.

Twitch first started taking seriously the opportunities of sports broadcasting in July 2020, when they launched the new Sports category and official channel.

At that time, the Amazon-owned platform partnered with sporting companies including Arsenal, the NBA, and UFC.

Also, as Amazon acquired rights to show Premier League matches, some of them were even streamed for free on Twitch, including matches with Everton, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Twitch Sports growing fast

Data from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements’ analytics partner, shows that the sports category on Twitch crossed 10 million hours watched for the first time in April 2021. This is a near-50% increase compared to February.

“Twitch has been dabbling in sports since 2017, but in July of last year they introduced TwitchSports with a renewed focus on the scene,” said Doron Nir, founder of livestreaming tools and services provider StreamElements. “The Sports category on Twitch has experienced substantial growth over the last 10 months, starting with a little over one million hours watched and now boasting over ten million.

“With the announcement of their partnership with the Olympics and their new Sports Accelerator Program that will drive more creators into the category with monetary incentives, it’s clear sports are a big part of the platform’s future.”

NBC is bringing action from the Tokyo Olympic Games to Twitch, setting up a dedicated channel, and Twitch itself will create content for the event, as well as interactive elements on the streams.

Live DMCA bans on Twitch

Simultaneously, it has been noted by Zach Bussey that there has been a notable increase in the number of ‘live’ DMCA takedowns on Twitch – a very rare occurrence in the past.

On May 8, streamer Okharry was banned after showing what he claims was “under a second” of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea. Bussey said that there had been more live DMCA takedowns in one week than there had been in the whole year preceding.

Another LIVE DMCA. Officially crossed over more live takedowns (that I know about) in the last week than all of the year that preceded it. https://t.co/kzWiQ2XbgN — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) May 8, 2021

On May 1, Turkish streamer Tuna Yurdakul was similarly banned, for 48 hours, for showing a match in the Premier League.

This is a drastic change when compared to the Logan Paul vs KSI boxing match scenario, where livestreams of the fight on Twitch were everywhere, and Twitch staff were even spotted in the viewer list.

As Twitch is moving more and more into the world of live sports broadcasting, it appears they are also taking a more proactive approach to shutting down restreams of sporting events, as well as other live content.