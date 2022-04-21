Twitch accused of double standards for allowing sexist stream titles against men

Twitch is being accused of double standards after streamers discovered that the platform allows “I hate men” stream titles while banning “I hate women.”

Amazon-owned Twitch is the world’s top streaming site, but often finds itself in controversy. From DMCA issues, mysterious indefinite bans, and waves of hate raids, the platform is no stranger to drama.

In recent years, Twitch has made an effort to decrease harassment, enforced strict policies about what its content creators can say on and off the site, and has implemented filters to combat abuse.

However, it seems that in an effort to prevent hate speech, the site is being accused of sexism for censoring negative comments about women while allowing the same phrase about men.

IM WHEEZING EVEN TWITCH HATES YOU GUYS pic.twitter.com/gjPZZh1Pxs — shirahiko 🗑️🍔🍜✨ (@shirahiko_) April 20, 2022

Twitch bans “I hate women” stream title, allows “I hate men”

On April 20, Twitch streamer and VTuber ‘shirahiko’ posted two screenshots to Twitter exposing the platform for allowing “I hate men” as a stream title while disallowing “I hate women.”

“This title may conflict with Twitch’s moderation policy,” the text reads when a user tries to make “I hate women” their stream title. Dexerto was able to replicate this and verify the legitimacy of the screenshots.

According to shirahiko, they only tried to make their channel that to, “mock the fact that people are blowing things out of proportion again by saying ‘all men are bad’ in the Vtuber community.”

this blew up??? i just thought it was crazy funny how i wanted to call my twitch stream "i hate women" to mock the fact that people are blowing things out of porpotion again by saying "all man are bad" in the vtuber community but twitch said no — shirahiko 🗑️🍔🍜✨ (@shirahiko_) April 20, 2022

Viewers accuse Twitch of “discrimination”

That didn’t stop the post from going viral with many accusing Twitch of sexism and allowing hatred towards males.

“Wait that doesn’t sound fair, you should be able to hate everyone equally regardless of gender,” one user wrote.

“Jokes aside, this is genuinely sad,” another commented, prompting another to respond, “It’s not only sad, it’s plain discrimination.”

It’s not only sad, it’s plain discrimination — Tommy Tomcat 🐈 Cat Vtuber (@TommyG_Tcb) April 20, 2022

It’s unclear if Twitch has any plans to comment on why “I hate men” is an approved broadcast name or adjust its approved stream titles, but many are demanding answers.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.