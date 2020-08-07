True Geordie warns Heineken against ‘copying’ YouTube trademark

In one of the more bizarre feuds to pop up in the YouTube space, UK creator True Geordie has hit Dutch brewery Heineken with a stern warning not to use a name he has trademarked.

True Geordie has become somewhat of a big name in the UK YouTube scene. He hosted the first Logan Paul v KSI fight, as well as a podcast that regularly gets in big-name guests such as Logan himself, boxer Tyson Fury and comedy extraordinaire Ricky Gervais.

Advertisement

While wrestling between the YouTube space and breaking into the mainstream, though, True Geordie — real name Brian Davis — was obviously shocked to see Heineken announce a show with the same name as one he hosts.

With the return of the UEFA Champions League on August 7, Heineken tweeted out that they would be celebrating by hosting a livestream on YouTube and Facebook, calling the show “The Kick Off.”

Advertisement

Anyone familiar with True Geordie will know that he already runs his own show called The Kick Off, in which he discusses everything going on in the world of football.

Immediately upon seeing the tweet posted by Heineken, Davis sent them a warning, explaining that he owns the trademark for ‘The Kick Off’ and suggesting they change the name “to save this going any further.”

I own the trademark for the ‘The Kick Off’ and would suggest a change of name to save this going any further.



Thanks — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) August 7, 2020

Obviously, it’s unclear what the end result could be here. Heineken’s show appears to, technically, be called ‘The Kick off Powered by Defected’, which could mean there is no incrimination on Geordie’s trademark.

Advertisement

It’s also unclear whether the creator's trademark is held exclusively in the UK or whether it stands internationally — if that’s the case, then Holland-based Heineken should have absolutely no issues.

Whatever comes from this ordeal, we’ll be sure to update the story if and when something happens.