Trovo launches Ace Membership program to support creators

Streaming platform Trovo has revealed its new Ace Membership programme to support its creators and streamers, launching one year after the platform itself exploded onto the scene.

Traditionally, video game streaming has been dominated by Twitch and, more recently, YouTube. However, with Mixer’s failure still fresh in the mind of competitors, there has been a hesitancy to launch anything costly that could fail against the behemoths of old.

One platform that has most definitely bucked the trend is Trovo, a streaming platform from Chinese company Tencent, which launched back in 2020.

Focusing on mobile games and grassroots esports, the site has experienced major success in 2021, seeing its viewership increase exponentially.

Now, roughly a year after launching, Trovo has announced their first membership programme, designed to support content creators on its platform. Not only that, but Trovo’s Ace Membership project is specifically designed to benefit and better the platform’s community, as well as aiding its stars.

Trovo’s statement reads: “Ace Membership is the first official Trovo membership program Trovo has decided to launch after one year of operation. It aims to better support the content creators on the platform.

“Unlike normal membership programs that only allow the subscribers to enjoy certain benefits such as free subs and badges, Trovo’s Ace Membership is planning around the community and planning around how the system can better support the growth of each content creator. We make sure that all revenue coming from this membership program goes back to our Creator Partnership Program Bronze Tier so we could enlarge the base of content creators that could benefit from it.”

There are two tiers to the new membership programme. The first will cost $2.99 per month, and include the following 5 benefits:

Ace Badge in all channels

Emotes uploaded to be used in all channels

Official Ace emotes

Unique Ace ID

120% Mana claim daily

The second, costing $12.99 per month, will include the following 7 benefits:

Ace Badge in all channels

Emotes uploaded to be used in all channels

Official Ace emotes

Unique Ace ID

120% Mana claim daily

Animated avatar

2 extra subscriptions

The program’s launch seeks to bring audiences closer to creators, ensuring the longevity of the site, as well as its continued growth.

As Trovo expands, it’ll be interesting to see who joins as more and more creators see their futures on the platform.