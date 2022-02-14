Trisha Paytas announces pregnancy in Valentine’s Day surprise

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has revealed that they and their husband Moses Hacmon are having a baby, in a surprise Valentine’s Day announcement.

Trisha Paytas is a well-known YouTuber with nearly 5 million subscribers on their main channel, ‘blndsundoll4mj’. In 2021 they married Moses Hacmon, and the couple has been sharing the journey of their engagement and married life on social media with fans.

On Valentine’s Day 2022, February 14, Trisha revealed in a series of Instagram images that they are expecting a baby, showing several positive pregnancy tests alongside an image of both Moses and Trisha holding a baby scan.

“Love at first [heart] beat, #happyvalentinesday,” they wrote in the caption.

They also uploaded a YouTube video simply titled, ‘I’m Pregnant,’ in which they went a little more in-depth into the news.

“I still can’t believe it, I’m in absolute disbelief and shock, but I am so, so grateful and thankful, and I’m just at the most peace I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” Trisha said. They also revealed that they are currently 9 weeks pregnant as of February 14.

Trisha explained that in the past they’ve been told by doctors that they were infertile and that they were never going to have kids.

They thanked fans for supporting them through their fertility journey, and said they have plans to share more about their experience in the future.

The YouTube video was flooded with comments from fans congratulating the YouTuber on the exciting news, and wishing them well for their pregnancy.