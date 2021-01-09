Trisha Paytas quits "toxic" social media after apologizing to James Charles & D'Amelios - Dexerto

No stranger to drama, influencer Trisha Paytas has apologized to James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio before claims that she will delete her social media profiles due to toxicity.

Nearly 700,000 followers on Twitter, 3.9 million on TikTok and nearly 200,000 on her backup Instagram (her original was deleted), Trisha Paytas boasts an enormous social footprint on the internet. But, following another string of drama with some of the world’s biggest influencers, she is planning to disable it all.

Absolute, unrelenting candor has become a staple of the Paytas presence. From David Dobrik and Ethan ‘h3h3’ Klein to, more recently, James Charles and the D’Amelio sisters, Paytas is more familiar with web beef than a podcast advertisement for Omaha Steaks. Within months of the latest drama, though, the outspoken influencer is toning it down and stepping back.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on January 8, Paytas let fans (and haters) know that, due to toxicity, she would be closing off her presence on social media. Simultaneously, she made a brief apology to Charles and the D’Amelio sisters.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Trisha Paytas posts she is quitting social media. In this video, she apologized to James Charles, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. pic.twitter.com/Gu5EpI2LRg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 9, 2021

Front camera on, makeup off and set in a dark room, Paytas breaks her traditional, eclectic, TikTok grid with the brief video explaining her need to leave social media. To start the video, she quickly updated fans on her plans moving forward: “I’m leaving the app, for real. I’m leaving social media. It’s a really toxic place and I wish you all well.”

Then, she added on a succinct apology to the massive influencers who have been involved in her recent beef: “I want to apologize to Charli, Dixie and James.”

Trailing off with an “um” after the apology, Paytas cuts the video off and provides no further elaboration. Instead, the next day she posted two videos following her traditional content, one about new sunglasses and one about grilled cheese. And, finally, she posted a final video explaining her plans.

The next day, Trisha Paytas said she is quitting again due to the harassment pic.twitter.com/CoBkH1upU7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 9, 2021

While Paytas has yet to delete any of her social media profiles, she confirms on TikTok that it remains her intention. Instead, she promises fans that they’ll still have some limited access to her content: “You can find me on YouTube, I’m going to be focusing on me, my family and my fiance.”

Read more: Tony Lopez responds to being sued for soliciting minors

Charles and the D’Amelio sisters haven’t responded to the apology while fans are reluctant to believe the accounts will be deleted. Regardless, Paytas leaves her viewers with a simple message: “For those of you showed me love, thank you. For those of you who showed me hate, you win.”