 Trisha Paytas quits "toxic" social media after apologizing to James Charles & D'Amelios - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Trisha Paytas quits “toxic” social media after apologizing to James Charles & D’Amelios

Published: 9/Jan/2021 23:27

by Theo Salaun
trisha paytas james charles charli dixie damelio
Twitter, @TrishaPaytas / YouTube, Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio James Charles Trisha Paytas

No stranger to drama, influencer Trisha Paytas has apologized to James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio before claims that she will delete her social media profiles due to toxicity.

Nearly 700,000 followers on Twitter, 3.9 million on TikTok and nearly 200,000 on her backup Instagram (her original was deleted), Trisha Paytas boasts an enormous social footprint on the internet. But, following another string of drama with some of the world’s biggest influencers, she is planning to disable it all.

Absolute, unrelenting candor has become a staple of the Paytas presence. From David Dobrik and Ethan ‘h3h3’ Klein to, more recently, James Charles and the D’Amelio sisters, Paytas is more familiar with web beef than a podcast advertisement for Omaha Steaks. Within months of the latest drama, though, the outspoken influencer is toning it down and stepping back.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on January 8, Paytas let fans (and haters) know that, due to toxicity, she would be closing off her presence on social media. Simultaneously, she made a brief apology to Charles and the D’Amelio sisters.

Front camera on, makeup off and set in a dark room, Paytas breaks her traditional, eclectic, TikTok grid with the brief video explaining her need to leave social media. To start the video, she quickly updated fans on her plans moving forward: “I’m leaving the app, for real. I’m leaving social media. It’s a really toxic place and I wish you all well.”

Then, she added on a succinct apology to the massive influencers who have been involved in her recent beef: “I want to apologize to Charli, Dixie and James.”

Trailing off with an “um” after the apology, Paytas cuts the video off and provides no further elaboration. Instead, the next day she posted two videos following her traditional content, one about new sunglasses and one about grilled cheese. And, finally, she posted a final video explaining her plans.

While Paytas has yet to delete any of her social media profiles, she confirms on TikTok that it remains her intention. Instead, she promises fans that they’ll still have some limited access to her content: “You can find me on YouTube, I’m going to be focusing on me, my family and my fiance.” 

Charles and the D’Amelio sisters haven’t responded to the apology while fans are reluctant to believe the accounts will be deleted. Regardless, Paytas leaves her viewers with a simple message: “For those of you showed me love, thank you. For those of you who showed me hate, you win.”

Entertainment

Twitch indefinitely bans Christian streamer for “hateful conduct”

Published: 9/Jan/2021 21:19

by Theo Salaun
drwitnesser twitch ban
Twitter, @DrWitnesser / Twitch

Share

Twitch

Self-proclaimed “esports missionary,” ‘DrWitnesser,’ has been indefinitely banned from Twitch following numerous scandals from his attempts to preach the gospel during Fortnite games.

White or black button-up, bright orange tie, rectangular optical frames and a manicured chin-strap beard – DrWitnesser paints a unique picture as a Twitch streamer. And, just as his facial hair is devoid of a mustache, the gaming missionary preaches a life devoid of sin. 

In the past, these efforts to spread the gospel have boiled up into uncomfortable moments with Fortnite’s younger players. In one particularly heated moment, the streamer was banned for seven days by Twitch for telling a Muslim child that he would be “sentenced to hell.”  

Now, it appears that the streaming platform has found more evidence of unsavory behavior, prompting staff to levy an indefinite suspension against the religious streamer. In response, DrWitnesser has decried Twitch’s policies and announced a switch to YouTube.

As posted on January 6, DrWitnesser received an indefinite ban from Twitch for “engaging in hateful conduct against a person or group of people.” As the platform’s message indicates, the streamer’s behavior has resulted in numerous violations (or one extreme violation) that go against Twitch’s hopes for users to create a “friendly, positive experience.”

While it’s unclear precisely what exactly prompted the ban, Witnesser’s reaction seems more focused on the platform’s overarching behavior than any individual violation. In response to his suspension, he laid out a general critique of the gaming giant: “They are a bias, hypocritical organization that shoves their agenda down everyone’s throats. I’m glad to be gone…taking some time off to decide my next move.”

Evidenced by a subsequent tweet, Witnesser didn’t need too much time off to decide his next move, as he quickly announced a move to YouTube.

Given the uncertainties surrounding DrWitnesser’s ban from Twitch, it remains to be seen how his content will fare on YouTube. While neither platform has any rules specifically prohibiting talk of religion, harassment and abuse policies likely frown upon threatening children with eternal damnation.

At the moment, Twitch hasn’t responded to the esports missionary’s anger, but we’ll be sure to stay in the loop in case more information arises.