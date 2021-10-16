Trisha Paytas fans slam Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ over “insensitive” joke

After Trisha Paytas was mentioned in an episode of the Amazon show ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ some fans have called the show out for being “insensitive” about the YouTuber’s mental health.

Trisha Paytas is a YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers on the platform. They started up their channel way back in 2007, and since then they’ve uploaded countless videos that document their daily life, along with releasing merch, music, and other projects.

Over the years, Paytas has also documented their mental health struggles online, sharing their experience with fans in candid videos. Several clips of them crying on their kitchen floor have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Now, they’ve become so well known for it, that they’ve even been mentioned in an episode of Amazon’s series, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

In Season 1, Episode 3, the character Margot makes reference to the YouTuber by saying: “Do not die. I mean it. I will have a literal Trisha Paytas breakdown if you do.”

Although it was only a brief mention, some viewers have taken issue with the joke made at the YouTuber’s expense.

Read More: Addison Rae has perfect response to shock TikTok ban

“That line is a little insensitive,” one user wrote, another saying, “a fictional tv show using a real woman’s mental health to make a sh*tty joke don’t sit right with me.”

Advertisement

Another user who isn’t a fan of Trisha said: “I don’t care for Trisha at this point, but I think it’s so sad this person could die tomorrow and all she would amount to and be remembered by is her mental illnesses and public meltdowns.”

However, others claim that Trisha will “milk” the brief mention, some suggesting that they will make TikToks about the show.

Currently, it appears that Trisha has yet to publicly respond to their mention in the third episode of the series, though whether they will make any content about it in the future remains to be seen.