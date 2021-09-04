Trisha Paytas’ fiancé Moses Hacmon responds to cheating rumors

Moses Hacmon, fiancé of YouTuber Trisha Paytas, has denied claims that he cheated after rumors began circulating online, saying that people are “making up lies” to upset them.

Trisha and Moses first met in 2020 as part of a Bachelorette style series hosted by H3H3 Productions’ Ethan and Hila (who is Moses’ sister.)

The pair started contacting each other outside of the show and began posting pictures together on social media, much to fans’ surprise.

At the end of the year, they announced via social media that they had gotten engaged. Despite Trisha’s feud with H3H3 following the end of the Frenemies podcast which Trisha co-hosted, the couple have remained together throughout.

Advertisement

On September 2, a Twitter user contacted Moses about a picture of him and another woman that had resurfaced on the H3H3 subreddit.

“Just as a heads up, they are now spreading rumors that you are cheating on Trish based on an old photo of you at Venice Beach with another woman + that you may have been at rodeo with her recently,” they wrote.

Moses replied to the claims shortly after. “This is one of my best friends that is invited to my wedding. At this point, they are just making up lies in attempt to upset us. But they are just losing credibility every day,” he wrote.

Advertisement

This is one of my best friends that is invited to my wedding. At this point they are just making up lies in attempt to upset us. But they are just losing credibility everyday. — Channel Water (@Moses_Hacmon) September 2, 2021

This comes after an Instagram user claiming to be Moses’ ex ‘exposed’ him in a series of posts, where she agreed with suggestions that he’s a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

As rumors continue to emerge online about both Trisha and Moses, many fans wonder whether the pair will at some point address the various claims in detail.