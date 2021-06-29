Trisha Paytas claps back at “delusional” Gabbie Hanna as feud continues

Trisha Paytas clapped back at Gabbie Hanna for releasing a 47-minute YouTube video about them, claiming that she’s “delusional, repulsive, and scary,” and the things she says about them are not grounded in “reality.”

Gabbie Hanna has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. YouTuber Jessi Smiles shared a phone call that confirmed Gabbie’s involvement with her abusive ex-boyfriend, which led to widespread backlash.

Then, she came under fire for two separate occasions, including one where she allegedly stalked Bo Burnham and another where she was accused of bullying Daniel Preda and Joey Graceffa.

Now, she’s re-ignited an old feud with Trisha Paytas by releasing a 47-minute YouTube video titled, ‘TRISHA PAYTAS CAN’T STOP LYING,’ in which she accuses them of “lying” and “gaslighting.”

It wasn’t long before Trisha clapped back in a video of their own. “Everything about [Gabbie] is repulsive,” she said. In their view, Gabbie’s ‘obsession’ compels her to “remember everything” about them, which is “scary.”

“I wish her well. I do wish everybody well, including her,” she added. “The only way that she’ll understand [that she’s delusional] is if people keep telling her the same thing – that she has delusions. It’s not reality in her head.”

CLAP BACK: Trisha Paytas responds to Gabbie Hanna’s 47-minute video about them. Trisha says that they wish Gabbie well and the Gabbie has delusions. Trisha also said that they think Ethan Klein’s new podcast host—his mom—is good. pic.twitter.com/95aDpZuXSR — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Fans admitted it was “hard to keep up” with all the drama between them and think its best for both of them to stop.

“This is truly the YouTube drama that is never going to end,” wrote one fan. “They’re the same exact person screaming at each other over the same points repeatedly. It’s a dual-sided obsession.”

The sentiment was shared by many others who agreed that they either need to bury the hatchet and make amends or forget about it move on.

But it begs the question, who will the first to extend an olive branch?