Trisha Paytas apologizes to TikToker Loren Gray after saying ‘no one knows her’

Trisha Paytas has apologized to TikToker Loren Gray after claiming that no one knows who she is, saying she actually did know who she was at the time.

Although Trisha’s wildly popular podcast ‘Frenemies’ with H3H3’s Ethan Klein came to a dramatic end in June due to her comments regarding staff and pay, it seems as though she still has plenty more comments from the show that she wants to address.

The program often revolved around the hosts discussing topical stories on social media, and giving their opinion on various influencers. Trisha even previously apologized to TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio in one episode after speaking negatively about her online.

The next star to receive an apology from Trisha is Loren Gray, who has over 50 million followers on TikTok, and was once the platforms’ most-followed content creator before the rise of Charli D’Amelio.

In a new video uploaded to TikTok, Trisha addressed some of the comments she made about Loren, after the influencer said Trisha referred to her as “the girl that no one knows.”

“Okay, apology of the day goes to Loren Gray,” she said, before playing the clip of Loren talking about Trisha’s comments. “I am just an a-hole sometimes, I say stuff to be funny, or edgy. I knew Loren, I know Loren.”

“I obviously knew who she was, I’ve followed her on TikTok forever, she actually went to the same trainer as I did for a minute,” she continued.

Trisha also reported that Loren said she knew about the YouTuber’s upcoming wedding, and was excited about the theme, so she even extended an invite.

She went onto explain that Loren was really “sweet and classy” about the situation, and said that her comments weren’t “personal.”

It appears that Loren has yet to respond publicly, but Trisha indicated that she planned to reach out to the TikToker privately, too.