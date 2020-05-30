Trippie Redd calls out KSI after boxing training with Jake Paul

Rapper Trippie Redd has taken some shots at KSI on Instagram after training with his rival Jake Paul ahead of the YouTuber's upcoming Boxing bout.

YouTube star KSI has built a massive audience on YouTube and has branched into creating music in recent years, with his new album even overtaking BTS members in the charts.

While the YouTuber has now collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world such as Rick Ross and Offset, his fans were confused after Trippie Redd, who he also made a track with, took shots at him on Instagram.

Advertisement

Trippie Redd, who featured on KSI's song ‘Wake Up Call’, was training with the YouTuber's rival Jake Paul on May 28, with the pair highlighting some of their boxing skills in the gym and uploading it to their Instagram story for fans to see.

Read More: The Mountain reveals shredded physique in prep for Eddie Hall fight

However, after they had finished with their exercise, Jake Paul addressed KSI directly, telling him, “you don’t want this,” and Trippie Redd surprisingly chimed in as well, sending a warning to the British star who he recently worked with.

Advertisement

“You already got the song, you don’t want the hands,” he added, seemingly calling KSI out, “that's a whole different story.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZoWoBZaADc

While it is unclear whether the rapper was joking or not, many viewers bought into the new feud as Trippie is seemingly close with KSI's YouTube rival, Jake Paul.

However, we are unlikely to see Trippie Redd in the ring anytime soon as Jake Paul is supposedly next in line to face off against KSI, to avenge his brother’s loss in November 2019.

Advertisement

KSI has also claimed that his upcoming fight against Jake will likely be his last time in the ring, recently revealing that he wants to focus on other aspects of his career, such as music instead.

It is unclear if this surprising feud between the ‘Wake Up Call’ artists will escalate into anything further, and KSI has not yet responded to Trippie's warning amid the hype of his album release.