Tributes paid to 3-year-old TikTok sensation Jocelyn Ducharme after battle with cancer

3-year-old Jocelyn Ducharme — who grew massively in popularity on TikTok as her mother opened up on her battle with cancer — has sadly passed away.

In September 2019, the Team_Jocelyn TikTok account was set up, with mother Katelynn starting to share footage of Jocelyn, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer on May 10, 2019.

Through the highs and the lows, Katelynn and Jocelyn documented everything together, from scans and surgeries to family outings and their regular, funny moments.

They managed to amass over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and millions of views. One of their most viewed videos came on April 28, 2021, when it was revealed that her MRI scans had revealed the worst possible scenario: her tumor was resisting treatment and started spreading rapidly.

After more than two years of battling her cancer, it was revealed that Jocelyn had passed away the morning of Tuesday, September 28.

The announcement came from a post on their Team_Jocelyn TikTok account, saying the following: “After a very long, hard fight, our sweet, innocent Jocelyn passed away early this morning.

“Nothing is okay right now. Nothing feels real. I am so sorry Jocelyn. I hope you know how loved you are, how missed you are. You were the brightest light in our life. And we will spend each and every day trying to make you proud. You will never be forgotten. We love you so much sweet girl.”

Tributes to Jocelyn pour in

Anybody who has caught wind of Jocelyn’s story has been captivated by it, and when the news dropped that she had passed away, an outpouring of love and support came from the community.

“I’m so so sorry, Jocelyn was such a bright light in this world and I promise she will never ever be forgotten,” said Victoria on Jocelyn’s Facebook page.

Sidney shared a similar sentiment on the Facebook post, saying that “though I never met this beautiful girl she has forever touched me and changed the way I live my life.”

On Twitter, children’s hospital fundraiser Julia Saxton was equally emotional about the news. “Jocelyn. You are scored on our hearts forever. Thank you to the Ducharme family for sharing her with the world and letting us love her.”

This work has changed me. Our CMN patient champion passed away yesterday after a valiant fight with cancer. Jocelyn. You are scored on our hearts forever. Thank you to the Ducharme family for sharing her with the world and letting us love her. She will not be forgotten. 💕 pic.twitter.com/EoTUq3xQGV — Julia Saxton (@JewelsCools) September 29, 2021

Jocelyn’s battle captured the hearts of users around the world, some of whom showed support by shaving their own heads and posting the videos to TikTok.

Jocelyn was due to turn 4 years old on December 3, 2021. She is survived by her mother, father, brother and sister.