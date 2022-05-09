Travis Scott stops concert to watch Logan Paul chug a bottle of vodka

Logan Paul was the center of attention at a recent Travis Scott concert when the rapper put his own music on pause just to watch the YouTuber down a bottle of vodka.

Logan Paul is one of the biggest influencers on the net right now.

Boasting over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, he’s transcended his status as an online entertainer to become a professional boxer, a budding WWE talent, and even has his own NFT empire.

Of course, he’s often rubbing elbows with major celebrities as a result of his exploits. From scoring an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather to interviewing names like Tekashi 6ix9ine, it’s almost like there’s no one ‘The Maverick’ doesn’t know in some capacity.

It seems that rapper Travis Scott is on the list of Logan Paul’s acquaintances, as a viral video showed the YouTube star standing right near the stage at one of the rapper’s recent concerts.

A short clip of the moment shows an interested Scott looking down at the scene while Paul guzzles down a bottle of clear liquor (we’re assuming it’s either vodka or tequila here).

There’s absolutely no music blasting through the speakers, either, indicating that the crowd was so interested in seeing whether or not Paul could successfully chug the whole bottle that the party had to literally stop in its tracks.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like the event was a blast; another video uploaded to Paul’s Instagram story shows the two celebrities sharing a smile at the same event. (Aww. That’s kinda cute.)

This latest celebrity interaction follows the release of Paul’s 99 Originals NFT series, which sees the influencer auction off 99 unique polaroid photos he took throughout the past year as NFTs.

Who knows — maybe this is a project Scott could get into someday.